As Morgan Stanley (MS) Valuation Rose, Soros Fund Management Has Increased Its Holding; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Holding

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 95.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 252,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 518,462 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.88M, up from 265,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 417,105 shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap; 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IT ONLY EXPECTS CO TO ORGANICALLY GENERATE ABOUT $1.1 BLN FOR DEBT REDUCTION IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Is Maintained at Underweight by Morgan Stanley; 15/05/2018 – EASYJET PLC EZJ.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2000P FROM 1880P; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: GHANA DEBT/GDP MAY FALL 8PP IN 3 YRS: MORGAN STANLEY; 29/03/2018 – Tracy Morgan Brings Comedy to L.A. for “ln Stitches: A Night of Laughs” on April 27; 16/04/2018 – Chicago RE: Morgan Stanley moving second office to Willis Tower; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 11/05/2018 – GITANJALI GEMS LTD GTGM.NS SAYS MORGAN STANLEY MAURITIUS CO, MORGAN STANLEY (FRANCE) S.A. CUT STAKE IN CO BY 3.1925 PCT TO 2.0651 PCT

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.87M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $118.21. About 178,086 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Asset Management Adds UPS, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advisors stated it has 0.06% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Amer Gp invested in 437,139 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc reported 13,786 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 0.25% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 682,593 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company holds 28,215 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Inc Adv invested in 38,085 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Eagle Capital Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 15.36 million shares. Sandy Spring National Bank stated it has 1,000 shares. Conning Incorporated has 25,814 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Heritage Mngmt owns 0.62% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 246,311 shares. 4,675 were reported by First Mercantile Trust. Cwm Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Eaton Vance Management stated it has 2.81 million shares. Da Davidson Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 20,117 shares. Cacti Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 0.07% or 22,000 shares.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 6.00 million shares to 4.00 million shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 36,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,750 shares, and cut its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 150 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.75B for 14.35 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 555,000 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $58.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wen Hldg Inc.