As Morgan Stanley (MS) Valuation Declined, Wellcome Trust LTD Upped by $9.24 Million Its Stake; As Fidelity Southern (LION) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Cutler Capital Management Lowered by $488,700 Its Position

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 220,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 8.67M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.87M, up from 8.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 5.59 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 13/03/2018 – LEG IMMOBILIEN AG LEGn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96 EUROS FROM 91 EUROS; 20/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY PRESIDENT COLM KELLEHER SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – CHRISTIANSON: XI’S REASSURANCES `GREAT NEWS’ FOR MORGAN STANLEY; 22/03/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC DLPH.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 07/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO GORMAN SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names President J. Morgan Davis as CEO; 27/04/2018 – PE Hub: Chhajer joins Morgan Stanley to focus on fintech; 02/04/2018 – Financial Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 20/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Kelleher Can’t Wait for Electronic Bond Trading; 20/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Zentner Says Fed Will Get Close to Signaling Four Rate Hikes (Video)

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern (LION) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 74,618 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 92,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15 million shares traded or 422.62% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) reported 0.06% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.13% stake. 300,000 are held by Tegean Ltd Com. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0.57% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Rnc Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.54% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Greystone Managed Investments Incorporated has invested 0.44% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 358,261 shares. Moreover, Waddell And Reed Fincl has 0.23% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 2.21 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 1.79 million shares. Fukoku Mutual Life has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Nordea Mgmt invested 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Veritable Lp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The Texas-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.18% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $305,000 activity.