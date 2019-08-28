As Morgan Stanley (MS) Valuation Declined, Holder Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Decreased by $310.93 Million Its Position; Swift Run Capital Management Has Lifted Its Comcast (CMCSA) Holding by $499,980

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 12,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 195,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 182,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.44. About 3.56M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 21/05/2018 – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox Creating New Division Within Cox’s NCC Media; 09/05/2018 – FOX: UK REVIEW OF COMCAST BID FOR SKY CCOULD TAKE MONTHS; 09/05/2018 – Comcast could take on significant debt in a deal for the Fox assets, sources say; 25/04/2018 – Comcast earnings: 62 cents a share, vs 59 cents EPS expected; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:; 09/05/2018 – LATEST: Comcast preparing for mid-June bid for Twenty-First Century Fox assets, which could add $100B in debt to Comcast’s balance sheet; Comcast also willing to offer new deal protections; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 404.83M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08 billion, down from 412.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.09. About 2.21M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- APPOINTED MORGAN STANLEY & CO., J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR OFFERING; 14/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SAID TO STOP SERVICING $3.8 BILLION FUND POOL; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs 1, Afms 6 Morgan Stanley Cap I Tr 2013-WLSR Rtgs; 19/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY COMMENTS ON METALS IN EMAILED NOTE; 13/03/2018 – ICADE SA ICAD.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 86 EUROS FROM 84 EUROS; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: Morgan Stanley Reports Record Revenues; 08/03/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP CNXM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 04/04/2018 – ADVA OPTICAL: MORGAN STANLEY BOOSTS STAKE TO 9.13%; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis names Joel Thompson managing director; 22/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS GROWING LOMBARD AND REAL ESTATE LENDING, DECREASING SHIPPING AND AIRCRAFT LENDING – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin And Incorporated Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 41,321 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Co holds 0.14% or 180,583 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Ptnrs reported 0.81% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mairs And reported 8,285 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life has invested 0.11% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc reported 7,196 shares. Lincoln Corp has invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The Australia-based Macquarie Limited has invested 0.13% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Comgest Global Invsts Sas holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 198,200 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability Company has 490,000 shares. Blue Chip Partners reported 272,441 shares. Novare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 200,679 shares. Mawer Mngmt invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.66% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tru Of Vermont holds 120,769 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Crocs, Penn National, Whirlpool, Comcast and Wyndham – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Is Angling for Its Piece of This $122 Billion Market – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can a Fourth Gate Help Universal Studios Florida Topple Disney? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comcast Advertising appoints Joel Armijo as CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hulu Is Rapidly Becoming a Force in Pay-TV – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors accumulated 14,195 shares. Colrain Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Legal General Group Inc Public Limited owns 7.74M shares. Ally Financial reported 80,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gp reported 1.13M shares. E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 9,900 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 1.18% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Fosun Intll Limited reported 5,477 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap holds 0.19% or 368,495 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.12% or 16,870 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 38 shares. Counselors, Missouri-based fund reported 6,330 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 41,901 shares. Maltese Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 689,400 shares.