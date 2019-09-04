As Morgan Stanley (MS) Valuation Declined, Holder Intact Investment Management Has Lifted Position; As New Media Invt Group (NEWM) Market Valuation Rose, Bbt Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $431,080

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 963.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 115,900 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89M, up from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.99. About 8.67M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 29/05/2018 – REG-MORGAN STANLEY B.V. Early Repurchase(s); 22/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS IT WILL BE A PROFITABLE QUARTER, WEAKENING OF GLOBAL MARKETS REVENUES NOTHING TO BE ALARMED ABOUT – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY TEAMS UP WITH TAIWAN PE FUND TO BID FOR CNS: EDN; 11/05/2018 – Andy Saperstein to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 19/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC UAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $79 FROM $77; 17/04/2018 – Morgan Sindall’s investment unit signs property JV with Hertfordshire council; 23/05/2018 – Casey Morgan Elevated to Sr. Business Development at the Vortex Companies and Will Relocate to Florida; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 6.2% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 28/04/2018 – USGS: M ? – 14km N of Morgan Hill, CA

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc (NEWM) by 45.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 43,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 52,361 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $550,000, down from 95,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Media Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $526.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 1.16 million shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From A8 New Media Group Ltd. On Other; 11/04/2018 – NEW MEDIA ALSO TO SELL ASSETS RELATED TO GATEHOUSE MEDIA; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From A8 New Media Group Ltd; 28/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close in 2Q; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA TO PAY $49.25M; 07/05/2018 – New Media Investment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $32.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ New Media Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEWM); 06/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Transaction Will Be Funded With Cash on the Balance Sheet; 03/05/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP- BOARD AUTHORIZED EXTENSION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AUTHORIZATION TO REPURCHASE UP TO $100 MLN THROUGH MAY 18, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros Inc accumulated 48,190 shares. Wright Investors Ser holds 7,125 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 1.35 million shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Capstone Ltd Liability Company owns 72,114 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 12.36M shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc holds 10.91M shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 14,478 were accumulated by 1St Source Savings Bank. Bnp Paribas Asset reported 225,037 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.16% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Signaturefd Lc reported 6,546 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Sadoff Invest Mgmt Ltd Co holds 2.53% or 699,390 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree LP stated it has 154,118 shares. Ww reported 3.99 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Caxton Associates Lp has invested 0.18% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Gold Inc Cda (NYSEMKT:NGD) by 1.22 million shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 35,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,700 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.59 million activity. Shares for $262,200 were bought by Tarica Laurence. 15,000 shares valued at $131,400 were bought by SHEEHAN KEVIN M on Friday, August 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold NEWM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 51.08 million shares or 3.44% more from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited reported 1.54M shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 5,409 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments LP owns 82,822 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 35,234 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Moreover, Secor Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.51% invested in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) for 237,480 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 4.66M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 45,506 shares. Parametric has 0% invested in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) for 233,173 shares. Winfield Associate holds 43,050 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Shikiar Asset Mgmt holds 1.11% or 251,340 shares in its portfolio. Parkside National Bank has 0% invested in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM).

