As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Eagle Capital Management Upped Its Holding; Hap Trading Cut Stake in Williams Sonoma (WSM) as Shares Declined

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 88,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 15.36M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648.27 million, up from 15.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.6. About 3.27M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 23/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Redeker Says the Euro Has Been the Anti-Dollar (Video); 27/03/2018 – AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST INC AAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 21/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – MORGAN STANLEY AND GOLDMAN SACHS ARE JOINT LEAD BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR GLOBAL OFFERING; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Equity Offerings Down 7.8% This Year, Morgan Stanley Leads; 22/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD HML.AX – CONFIRMS THAT JOHN BRIDGEMAN HAS AGREED TO TERMINATE AGREEMENT FOR SHARE SALE AND PUT & CALL OPTION; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO F.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Properties Teams Up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to Raise Money for Childhood Cancer Research; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD: CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY RECOMMENDS LONG RUSSIA-47, UKRAINE-26 BONDS; 18/03/2018 – Communicate Now: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 40.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 57,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, down from 142,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $61.91. About 1.02M shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING `SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q EPS 54c; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 60C; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FULL YEAR EPS OF $4.12 – $4.22; 24/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Flat After Sears, Williams-Sonoma Earnings — Consumer Roundup; 11/04/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA AND WILLIAMS SONOMA HOME LAUNCH NEW SUMMER COLLECTION WITH AERIN LAUDER; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma sitting pretty after e-commerce gains; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Smithbridge Asset Management De accumulated 51,850 shares or 1.75% of the stock. Gw Henssler And Associates holds 7,106 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Co invested in 8,520 shares. Trust Inv Advsr stated it has 18,275 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Co holds 0% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 290,962 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Sei Invests owns 19,937 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 5,557 shares. The Connecticut-based Ellington Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.16% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 3,071 shares. Oberweis Asset Management holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 20,830 shares. Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 0.73% stake. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 13,512 shares. Legacy Capital Prns Inc has 0.27% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 10,219 shares.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.24M for 18.65 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (Put) (NYSE:MET) by 249,600 shares to 262,000 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (Put) (NYSE:DIS) by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put).

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Williams-Sonoma Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does – Motley Fool” published on June 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bearish Analysts Discuss Williams-Sonoma’s Strong Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Williams-Sonoma Finally Finding Its Footing? – Motley Fool” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) A Good Stock To Buy ?? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Capital Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 7,734 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Savings Bank Of Hawaii invested in 4,982 shares. Farmers And Merchants Incorporated has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cwm invested 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability Corporation reported 43,836 shares stake. Investec Asset Limited stated it has 1.13M shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp owns 0.07% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 234,041 shares. Becker Cap Management holds 314,934 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 1.54M shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 9,384 shares. Wright Investors Ser Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,125 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.22% or 745,088 shares. Basswood Capital Mgmt Lc reported 366,000 shares or 1% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kirby McInerney Investigates So-Called â€œCollateral Yield Enhancementâ€ or â€œCYESâ€ Options Trading Strategy Which Caused Significant Losses to High Net Worth Clients of Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, and Other Firms – Business Wire” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Companies With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank Shares Slide After Unveiling Extensive Restructuring Plan – GuruFocus.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Container Store Appoints Wendi Sturgis to Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.