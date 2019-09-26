As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Value Declined, Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Trimmed Its Position; Capital Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake in United Parcel Service B (UPS) by $5.43 Million as Share Price Rose

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 397.82 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.43B, down from 404.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 561,383 shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/04/2018 – U.S. Equity Offerings Down 8.1% This Year, Morgan Stanley Leads; 13/03/2018 – PSP SWISS PROPERTY AG PSPN.S : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 88 FROM SFR 84; 23/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP DM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley chief hails `exceptional’ trading in record profit; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Francesca’s; 18/05/2018 – ALSTOM ALSO.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 43.8 FROM EUR 34.7; 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct); 14/05/2018 – Australian Consumer Confidence +1.0% at 120.8 in Week Ending May 13: ANZ-Roy Morgan; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY: 95% INVESTORS WERE OVERWEIGHT RUB INTO SELL-OFF; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Frank Morgan, #117129

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service B (UPS) by 88.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 52,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 112,446 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.61 million, up from 59,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $117.68. About 269,833 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France; 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board

