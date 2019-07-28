As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Rose, Convergence Investment Partners Lowered Stake by $1.98 Million; Amgen (AMGN) Share Price Declined While Mufg Americas Holdings Cut Its Position by $1.36 Million

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 52.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 47,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,781 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 90,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 8.27M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 19/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH CORP QHC.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6; RATING EQUAL-WEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Witness reveals Morgan Freeman granddaughter’s dying words; 23/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $190; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills – Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 20/04/2018 – blacq: Morgan Stanley to seek new court for Italian derivatives case: sources ROME (Reuters) – Morgan Stanley on; 19/03/2018 – RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 111 FROM SFR 107; 13/03/2018 – FLSMIDTH FLS.CO : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Expects 10-Year Yield Below 2.5% by Year End (Video); 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional Investor’s All-; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names President J. Morgan Davis as CEO

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 7,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,375 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.09 million, down from 65,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86M shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,310 shares to 21,953 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 36,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 657,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mig Cap Ltd invested in 1,132 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 266,878 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 7,003 shares. Aperio Lc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 501,294 shares. Bourgeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 3,844 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 1,122 shares. 2.39 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund L P. Pioneer Trust Natl Bank N A Or, Oregon-based fund reported 14,200 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc holds 93,386 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Horizon Ltd Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 20,450 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund invested in 12,372 shares. First Amer Natl Bank holds 37,655 shares. First Bancorp has invested 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 111,245 were reported by Qs Llc. 815,017 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,604 shares to 26,387 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 13,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS).