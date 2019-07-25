As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Price Rose, Payden & Rygel Has Upped Stake by $2.28 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Harvard Management Co Trimmed Stake by $32.29 Million as Shares Rose

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 170,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 870,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.27 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $207.7. About 8.77M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – Jesse Cohen: Rumors out there that Apple might buy Snapchat $AAPL $SNAP; 10/05/2018 – Apple hits record high amid lengthy winning streak; 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS DAMAGES AGAINST SAMSUNG IN RETRIAL OVER PATENTS; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT IS ACQUIRING DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE; 04/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett Doubles Down on Apple — Tech Roundup; 14/03/2018 – Rise in Global Popularity for Digital Wallets and Mobile Payment Apps Giving Consumers More Secure Options; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX: Jury Finds Apple Willfully Infringed on Patents; 23/04/2018 – Inquiry opens into Apple-Shazam deal; 07/05/2018 – Charlie Munger: I wish Berkshire had bought Apple even more aggressively

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 54,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 647,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.30 million, up from 592,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.83. About 4.73M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley shareholders side with board at annual meeting; 18/04/2018 – Gorman Tempers Euphoria After Morgan Stanley’s Record Quarter; 12/04/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN: MORGAN STANLEY HOLDS 12.1% AS OF APRIL 5; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Reports Higher Revenue, Earnings — 3rd Update; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Kushma Sees Correction in Emerging-Market Debt (Video); 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CFO PRUZAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – FLSMIDTH FLS.CO : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 01/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,600 shares to 117,800 shares, valued at $28.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 35,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,000 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Insur invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moreover, Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 11,660 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 290,700 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 93,322 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd reported 269,751 shares stake. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 520,118 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile has 0.05% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cadence Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.26% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 9,365 were reported by Cap Ca. Interactive Advisors reported 0.04% stake. Counsel has invested 0.43% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Salzhauer Michael reported 16,779 shares stake. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 175,223 shares. Twin Focus Capital Limited Com reported 8,600 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

