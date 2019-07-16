As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Price Rose, Advent Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position; Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Stock Price Rose While Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Decreased Holding

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 86.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 7.66 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 06/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: MORGAN STANLEY CHAIRMAN & CEO JAMES GORMAN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S WILFRED FROST TOMORROW WEDNESDAY MARCH 7 AT 3:30PM ET; 18/04/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC ZG.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – Global banks signal pragmatism over EU access after Brexit; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR QUARTER WAS 20.9%; 19/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS PRICE TAERGET TO 12.50 EUROS FROM 13 EUROS; 07/05/2018 – LOMA NEGRA COMPANIA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA LOMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – PLURALSIGHT INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 05/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: After $250 million Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 16/04/2018 – Chicago RE: Morgan Stanley moving second office to Willis Tower

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETH) by 61.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp analyzed 24,806 shares as the company's stock rose 18.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,726 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301,000, down from 40,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.72. About 253,616 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has risen 0.32% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.11% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Markets owns 257,275 shares. King Wealth reported 0.13% stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 253,000 shares stake. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Co owns 15,654 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Quantres Asset Mgmt holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 19,600 shares. Basswood Management Limited Liability Co invested in 1% or 366,000 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Lc has 0.1% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 269,751 shares. M&R Capital, a New York-based fund reported 1,140 shares. The Illinois-based Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.43% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Clark Mgmt has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 797,270 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Waddell And Reed Financial has 2.21M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Oakworth Inc reported 1,600 shares stake. Bessemer Ltd Co reported 19,250 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,596 shares to 6,296 shares, valued at $743,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rh (Prn) by 3.75M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga" on July 12, 2019

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 9.10 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold ETH shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 22.87 million shares or 0.49% less from 22.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 22,400 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0% or 53,192 shares. Euclidean Tech Mgmt Lc holds 100,853 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 5,819 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 908,200 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Gotham Asset Lc accumulated 41,847 shares. 253,382 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. 291,975 are owned by Foundry Partners Limited Company. Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Axa invested in 0% or 12,300 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 680,748 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Commerce Limited Liability Company reported 46,400 shares.

Analysts await Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.43 per share. ETH’s profit will be $13.02 million for 10.57 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.06% EPS growth.