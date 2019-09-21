As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder South State Has Lowered Its Holding by $669,725; Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holder Renaissance Technologies Has Decreased Its Holding as Valuation Declined

South State Corp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 34.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 15,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 29,759 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, down from 45,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 9.38M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 24/05/2018 – Wait for Muni Data Has Morgan Stanley Looking for Distress Signs; 22/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley to hire 80 in Paris after Brexit; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 26/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Holds Inaugural Technology Start-up Day in Montreal; 15/03/2018 – GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS: JP MORGAN SAYS MIFID UNBUNDLING COULD REDUCE RESEARCH REVENUE POOL BY ABOUT 30% FOR THE INDUSTRY WITH POTENTIAL DOWNSIDE RISK,; 23/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $98; 08/03/2018 – Cigna: Has Fully Committed Debt Financing From Morgan Stanley, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ; 26/03/2018 – Lauren Morgan joins SBG Technology Solutions as Vice President of Strategy; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Investment Mgmt Buys Into Installed Building; 12/03/2018 – Tadawul CEO Khalid Al Hussan to Speak at 2018 Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia Conference

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 72.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 438,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 169,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71 million, down from 608,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 1.22 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuance beats and raises on profit expectations – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nuance Automotive Powers MG Hector, India’s First Internet Car – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Nuance to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on August 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Nuance Keeps Moving Forward – Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Announces â€œWhen-Issuedâ€ Trading in Connection with Upcoming Spin-Off – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold NUAN shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 234.85 million shares or 10.23% less from 261.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Ltd has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 1,605 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Boston Partners has 335,485 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 0.03% or 1.32M shares. 14,800 were accumulated by Alberta Inv Management. Swiss National Bank reported 531,100 shares. Gmt Corp holds 763,630 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Phocas Financial, California-based fund reported 6,708 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Company holds 0.05% or 426,375 shares in its portfolio. 28,935 were accumulated by Tudor Corporation Et Al. Moreover, Eagle Asset Management has 0.06% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 683,798 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd stated it has 1.01 million shares. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc owns 23,574 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $48.56 million for 24.59 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $113.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 32,400 shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $57.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ies Hldgs Inc by 21,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Tr.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Novartis’ ofatumumab successful in late-stage MS studies – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Boeing Chief Sees US-China Trade War As Sales Risk For Big Jets – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley warns on sluggish second half – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “StockBeat: Roku Shares Clobbered as Analyst Says Sell – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.00B for 8.95 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.