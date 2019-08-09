As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Price Declined, Motco Has Boosted Holding; Shareholder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Increased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 28843.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 3.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 3.30M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.14M, up from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 5.22M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara

Motco increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 18862.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 128,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 128,943 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, up from 680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 4.15M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD HML.AX – BUY-BACK DOES NOT REQUIRE SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL AS IT WILL BE WITHIN 10/12 LIMIT PERMITTED BY CORPORATIONS ACT; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Is Maintained at Underweight by Morgan Stanley; 05/03/2018 – FAURECIA EPED.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 55 FROM EUR 53; 24/04/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN: MORGAN STANLEY STAKE FELL TO 3.88% APR 17; 28/03/2018 – Advisory rankings rivalry Morgan Stanley leaps to top spot; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY: 95% INVESTORS WERE OVERWEIGHT RUB INTO SELL-OFF; 14/05/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 3.9% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 03/04/2018 – MyNewsLA: Saudi Crown Prince Meets Hollywood Stars: Michael Douglas, `The Rock,” Morgan Freeman; 09/05/2018 – NEW RELIC INC NEWR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – “SALES AND TRADING A PARTICULAR HIGHLIGHT IN A MORE ACTIVE ENVIRONMENT” IN QTR

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley (MS) Launches Encrypted Document Sharing Portal for Clients in Partnership with Box (BOX) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can Investors Expect From the Coming Rate Cut? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.37% or 6.14M shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Lee Danner Bass owns 6,475 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Amer Natl Insur Tx owns 180,900 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.21% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 343,200 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Llc has invested 0.52% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Pzena Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 8.99M shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Corp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 476,265 shares. Dana Invest Advisors holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 697,459 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.05% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 520,118 were reported by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.11% or 77,727 shares. The New York-based Estabrook Capital has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Inst (ABEMX) by 1.31 million shares to 28,799 shares, valued at $433,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,386 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S/T Bond Index Fd Admiral Shares (VBIRX).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Tech Stocks for Dividend Investors to Buy in July – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy for July – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Enphase, AAR, Science Application, Cisco and Microsoft highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 37,941 shares to 86,919 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley Em Mkts Dm De (EDD) by 70,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,088 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TLH).