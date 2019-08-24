As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Price Declined, Matrix Asset Advisors Has Lifted by $990,612 Its Holding; Alpine Investment Management Has Upped Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 23,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 284,693 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.01 million, up from 261,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 12.01M shares traded or 25.97% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 10/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD – ENTERED INTO A BINDING TERM SHEET WITH JB FINANCIAL IN RESPECT OF ITS SHAREHOLDINGS IN JB FINANCIAL AND BARTHOLOMEW ROBERTS PTY LTD; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Finds 1Q Success in Diversified Model (Video); 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Achillion; 14/05/2018 – MASMOVIL IBERCOM SA MASM.MC : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 163 FROM EUR 160; 04/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Fires Broker Accused of Abuse — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs no longer one of top three commodities banks; 08/05/2018 – Fusion Completes Private Placement of Common Stk Led by Morgan Stanley Credit Partners; 21/03/2018 – Cash Cow: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Xing on Italy Turmoil, U.S.-China Trade, Yuan (Video); 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Canada Buys New 1% Position in Lithium Americas

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 2773.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 151.02M shares as the company's stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 156.47M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 billion, up from 5.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 5.65M shares traded or 88.39% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 30,720 shares to 82,032 shares, valued at $6.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 16,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,873 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,887 are owned by Wharton Business Group Ltd Liability Corporation. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). New York-based Oppenheimer & Co Inc has invested 0.07% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 381,452 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Sadoff Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 699,390 shares. Voya Mngmt Llc holds 0.07% or 749,949 shares. Twin Focus Cap Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 8,600 shares. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Maltese Cap Mgmt Lc reported 689,400 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd reported 0.17% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.33M shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Inc reported 0.29% stake. Pacific Global Investment Management stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 262,457 shares in its portfolio.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.