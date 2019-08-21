As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Price Declined, Holder Strs Ohio Decreased by $300,636 Its Holding; Prgx Global (PRGX) Shares Declined While Rbf Capital Has Cut by $1.25 Million Its Holding

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 7,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 711,333 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.02 million, down from 718,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.09. About 1.74 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman outpaces peers in debt underwriting, bond trading; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Investment Bank Pipeline Is Healthy: TOPLive; 21/03/2018 – Cash Cow: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct); 11/05/2018 – FCA: DODGSON PREV AT MORGAN STANLEY, LEHMAN AND DEUTSCHE BANK; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 09/05/2018 – CSR Dropped to Underweight from Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley; 12/04/2018 – Cricket-Longer format losing significance among youngsters – Morgan; 19/04/2018 – BTVI: Morgan Stanley to seek new court for Italian derivatives case; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S 1Q TRADING REVENUE AFFECTED BY SEASONAL FACTORS, MAY DRIFT LOWER -CFO

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Prgx Global Inc (PRGX) by 78.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 178,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.90% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396,000, down from 228,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Prgx Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.45M market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 37,780 shares traded. PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) has declined 37.67% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGX News: 09/03/2018 PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Vice President & GM – Commercial; 23/03/2018 – PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Vice President, Alliance & Channels; 05/04/2018 – PRGX GLOBAL – ANDY BRABENDER HAS BEEN NAMED VICE PRESIDENT, NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT; 19/04/2018 – PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Vice President, Commercial Client Relations; 16/05/2018 – PRGX Announces Appointment of New Chief Fincl Officer; 31/05/2018 – MATTHEW A. DRAPKIN REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN PRGX GLOBAL AS OF MAY 25 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – PRGX Global Names Deborah Schleicher as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – PRGX Recognized As A 2018 Spend Matters Provider to Watch; 23/04/2018 – DJ PRGX Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRGX); 16/05/2018 – Globe Newswire: PRGX Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.79, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold PRGX shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 17.21 million shares or 0.81% less from 17.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial holds 16,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Punch And Assoc Investment Mgmt has invested 0.3% in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). 4,879 were accumulated by Tower Rech Ltd Liability Com (Trc). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 11,194 shares. The California-based Hcsf Ltd has invested 16.47% in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 49,482 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). 27,008 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) for 7,492 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 56,207 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund has 20,500 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. 46,259 are owned by Credit Agricole S A.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) by 458,231 shares to 496,960 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Daseke Inc by 219,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,076 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 10-Q PRGX GLOBAL, INC. For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PRGX Announces Appointment of New Chief Marketing Officer – GlobeNewswire” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX), The Stock That Dropped 39% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PRGX Global, Inc. to Hold Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Call on November 1, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $434,783 activity. Drapkin Matthew A bought 5,000 shares worth $37,381. 5,000 shares valued at $33,759 were bought by COSTELLO KEVIN on Tuesday, June 11. $20,924 worth of PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) was bought by OWENS GREGORY J on Wednesday, June 12. $76,980 worth of stock was bought by Stewart Ronald E. on Tuesday, May 7. 5,000 PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) shares with value of $34,641 were bought by WHITTERS JOSEPH E.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Goldman moves to take majority control of China joint venture – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J’s ponesimod successful in late-stage MS study – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley launches sustainable investing analytics app – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Futures gain on upbeat Target, Lowe’s earnings; Fed minutes eyed – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemar Cap Mgmt Lc has 113,258 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Mngmt Com Limited Liability Corporation has 0.4% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 63,423 shares. Blair William & Il invested in 0.02% or 88,239 shares. Amer Century has invested 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc holds 0% or 100 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.18% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Rampart Invest Mngmt Lc has 0.06% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moneta Gp Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 66,445 shares. Cornerstone Invest Partners Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 12,106 shares. Emory University accumulated 45,964 shares. 69,763 were accumulated by Cadence Cap Mngmt Llc. Salzhauer Michael reported 0.35% stake. Albion Fincl Group Ut accumulated 0.21% or 36,396 shares. 627,117 were accumulated by Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us Inc.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp. (NYSE:WLK) by 25,491 shares to 205,491 shares, valued at $13.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 64,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).