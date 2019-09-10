As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Price Declined, Holder Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Has Decreased Its Holding by $310.93 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Boosted by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 9,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 5.22M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 404.83M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08B, down from 412.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $43.11. About 10.55M shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 05/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Redeker Sees Japan as ‘Epic Safety Net’ to Italian Risk (Video); 15/05/2018 – BEIGENE LTD BGNE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $207 FROM $200; 16/04/2018 – Janus Henderson Target Cut to A$57.00 from A$64.50 by Morgan Stanley; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS AG SlEGn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 139 FROM EUR 138; 06/03/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC CASA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 28/03/2018 – Advisory rankings rivalry Morgan Stanley leaps to top spot; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley lowers its profitability forecasts for Tesla due to Model 3 manufacturing problems; 09/04/2018 – SEC ends probe into Puerto Rico’s $3.5 bln 2014 bond issuance; 13/03/2018 – FLSMIDTH FLS.CO : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 407 FROM DKK 402; 22/03/2018 – MOELIS HIRES MORGAN STANLEY’S THOMPSON FOR HEALTH-CARE DEALS

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 501 shares to 500 shares, valued at $587,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New by 13,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,665 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset invested in 1.14 million shares. Holt Cap Advsrs Lc Dba Holt Cap Prns Lp accumulated 2,325 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Richard C Young And Co Ltd has 1.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marathon Mgmt reported 1,876 shares stake. Btc Management owns 33,632 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Johnson Fincl Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.08% or 8,582 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 1.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Front Barnett Assoc Limited Com holds 1.06% or 59,110 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Liability owns 26,289 shares. 14,690 were reported by Freestone Hldgs Limited Liability. Fifth Third Financial Bank has 0.59% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mngmt Professionals holds 198 shares. First Trust Co holds 78,080 shares. 95,345 were reported by Essex Inv Management Com Limited Liability Com. M&R Cap Mgmt holds 3% or 93,998 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Clear Why Disney World’s “Star Wars” Land Is More Popular Than Disneyland – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Limited Liability Corp owns 5,866 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers Commerce holds 0.28% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 65,600 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 37,425 shares. At Comml Bank holds 0.16% or 30,617 shares. Sol Capital Mngmt holds 0.08% or 6,600 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Com invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Becker Management stated it has 314,934 shares. Boys Arnold And reported 0.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership reported 0.38% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.05% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cim Invest Mangement holds 17,359 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corporation, Japan-based fund reported 1.01 million shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 20,975 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 2.02 million shares. Dupont Corporation reported 0.14% stake.