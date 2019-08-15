As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Price Declined, Gibraltar Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.80 Million Its Holding; Muzinich & Company Increases Holding in Geo Group New (Put) (GEO)

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 105,225 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 35.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 42,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 78,894 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, down from 121,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 3.47M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 20/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley had ‘very high’ wealth-business revenue in early ’18 -president; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: Strong 1Q Performance Across All Business Segments, Geographies; 29/05/2018 – Brazos Midstream Completes Sale of Delaware Basin Subsidiaries to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure; 23/05/2018 – Global banks scrap for share of expected China MSCI trading boom; 16/05/2018 – New pollution rules in the shipping industry will only increase demand for distillates, Morgan Stanley warns; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 14.9% AND RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY WAS 17.2% IN CURRENT QUARTER; 23/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Zezas Says the Muni Market Is More or Less a Rates Market (Video); 26/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley B.V. – Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Financial Year Ended 31; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 09/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BRAZOS MIDSTREAM AGREES TO SELL DELAWARE BASIN SUBSIDIARIES TO MORGAN STANLEY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR $1.75 BILLION

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 3,112 shares to 1,888 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Std Hldgs (Put) by 1.76M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tcg Bdc Inc.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.03 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.96% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moreover, Park Corporation Oh has 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 5,950 shares. M&T Bancorp owns 168,188 shares. Mcf Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Regions Fincl, a Alabama-based fund reported 42,141 shares. Conning has 25,814 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset has 90,300 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Ltd Llc owns 1.97 million shares. Tdam Usa invested 0.68% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Aperio Gp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Homrich Berg reported 5,834 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Group LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 160 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 245,449 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Company holds 263,749 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.57% or 1.35M shares.