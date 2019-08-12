As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Price Declined, Gibraltar Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Share Value Rose, Sunbelt Securities Has Cut Position by $348,480

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 35.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 42,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 78,894 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, down from 121,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $40.63. About 2.73 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 17/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY B.V: Early Repurchase(s); 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills – Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Rubs Lamp, Wishes for $2 Trillion — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Global banks fear China will limit JV control through new rules; 24/05/2018 – Commerzbank Target Cut to EUR12.00 From EUR15.70 by Morgan Stanley; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO F.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $10; 02/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Interprets Yield Inversion as ‘Troubling Sign’ (Video); 15/03/2018 – Books: Art Dealer Donates James Joyce Trove to Morgan Library; 30/04/2018 – Biotech ETFs Fall After Morgan Stanley Comment On Celgene — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 2,024 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490,000, down from 3,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $273.01. About 402,064 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 26.98 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Lc accumulated 3,062 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma invested in 1.09% or 344,647 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca accumulated 26,910 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 198 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 63,729 shares. Mount Lucas Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pioneer Tru Savings Bank N A Or holds 1,793 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 84,841 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 5,583 shares. 3,217 are owned by Notis. Bridgeway Capital Management holds 0.03% or 8,400 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability holds 57,670 shares. Ensemble Mgmt holds 3,600 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Duff & Phelps Inv Co invested 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,176 shares to 10,479 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paw Cap stated it has 15,000 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Insight 2811 owns 15,961 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar holds 9,167 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc reported 7,500 shares. Nomura Holding, a Japan-based fund reported 769,439 shares. Kistler holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 938 shares. Washington Tru stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 935 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cohen Klingenstein Lc owns 31,400 shares. Boston Advsrs Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 105,228 shares. Ltd Ca invested in 0.09% or 9,365 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd has invested 0.19% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Patten & Patten Inc Tn invested in 0.32% or 69,082 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Liability stated it has 501,000 shares or 2.89% of all its holdings.