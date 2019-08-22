As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Price Declined, Alliancebernstein LP Has Decreased Position; Curtiss Wright (CW) Holder Westwood Holdings Group Raised Stake by $4.36 Million

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) by 24.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 38,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.02% . The institutional investor held 196,950 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.32 million, up from 158,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Curtiss Wright Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $122.29. About 39,872 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 07/03/2018 Chromatic Industries, LLC Announces License Agreement with Curtiss-Wright Flow Control Corporation; 28/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Cuts 2018 View To EPS $5.47-EPS $5.62; 08/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Completes Acquisition Of Dresser-Rand Government Business; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright To Utilize $50 Million In Repatriated Foreign Cash To Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT – THE ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE ACTIVITY WILL BE CONDUCTED CONCURRENTLY WITH CO’S ONGOING $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT TO UTILIZE $50M IN REPATRIATED FOREIGN CASH TO; 23/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 24.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 1.15M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 3.63M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.05M, down from 4.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.3. About 4.14 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 29/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Broker in Firestorm — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL – AGREED TERMS TO FORM JV PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 05/04/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Ex-Prudential CEO named chairman of Morgan Stanley’s European arm; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY-LED GROUP TO ADVISE ON INA BUYBACK: PLENKOVIC; 29/05/2018 – Morgan Freeman’s Team Demands Retraction From CNN Over Sexual Harassment Report; 06/04/2018 – EHI CAR SERVICES- CONSORTIUM INTENDS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH PROCEEDS FROM LOAN FACILITY OF UP TO $200 MLN FROM MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING, OTHERS; 11/05/2018 – GITANJALI GEMS LTD GTGM.NS SAYS MORGAN STANLEY MAURITIUS CO, MORGAN STANLEY (FRANCE) S.A. CUT STAKE IN CO BY 3.1925 PCT TO 2.0651 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Ambereen Choudhury: Breaking on @TheTerminal : @HSBC Picks Ex Morgan Stanley Veteran Jabre to Run M&A at Investment Bank with; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley reported a record profit and revenue for the first quarter on Wednesday, as its trading business did better than expected

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 167,480 shares to 214,553 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dcp Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 50,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,583 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.65 million shares or 6.39% less from 33.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability owns 589,500 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 457,641 shares. 209,940 are owned by D E Shaw And Com. Advsr Asset holds 26,086 shares. Sageworth Trust Communications invested 0% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Guggenheim Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Vanguard Group Inc Inc owns 3.67M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 42,870 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement accumulated 3,080 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 14,514 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Putnam Invests Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership owns 37,579 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.11% stake. Systematic Mngmt L P, New Jersey-based fund reported 77,727 shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). New York-based Shufro Rose Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Management Inc has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Mariner Limited Liability holds 476,265 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Triangle Securities Wealth Management accumulated 11,377 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Lmr Partners Llp accumulated 19,320 shares. King Wealth stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,500 shares. St Johns Inv Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Gideon Advsr accumulated 0.08% or 5,158 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 37,425 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Adage Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.26 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 1.29M shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $18.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 46,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND).