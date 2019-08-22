As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Declined, Holder Arrow Financial Has Trimmed Its Stake by $456,582; Dowling & Yahnke Has Increased Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 205.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 885 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 1,315 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, up from 430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $501.28. About 372,908 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 10,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 69,355 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 80,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 9.60 million shares traded or 0.24% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 16/04/2018 – QingKe (QK365.com) Announced the Series C Equity Financing Led by A Fund Managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and consumer sector focused PE firm Crescent Point; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Cato; 13/03/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 21/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. Receives Highest Rating from Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for Community Reinvestment Initiatives; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Actor Morgan Freeman accused of harassment: CNN; 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ SPA: BOOKRUNNER SAYS GLOBAL COORDINATORS ON 150 MLN EURO RIGHTS ISSUE MORGAN STANLEY, BNP PARIBAS, BANCA lMl; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO SAYS CAPITAL RULE THAT RESTRAINS BALANCE SHEET SIZE REGARDLESS OF ASSETS IS “SURREAL”; 03/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Dan Morgan To Join Bills’ Front Office; 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Cut 6.45 to A$10.30/Share by Morgan Stanley

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 22,000 shares. Buckingham Mgmt has 0.96% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 239,721 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc has invested 0.07% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Shelton Cap owns 3,449 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Oh has invested 0.14% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Epoch Invest Prtn holds 4.29 million shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 32,000 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Heritage Corp invested in 0.62% or 246,311 shares. Valueact Holding Ltd Partnership stated it has 26.23 million shares or 12.17% of all its holdings. 27,542 were accumulated by Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tegean Cap Limited has 8.61% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Shufro Rose & Co Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 7,300 shares. Gm Advisory Grp Inc Inc invested 0.28% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Fil Ltd owns 5.49 million shares. Bartlett And Communications Ltd Liability has 4,284 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.18 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,081 shares to 56,271 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,104 shares, and cut its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.73 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo holds 9,456 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0.37% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has 1,175 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Enterprise Finance Services holds 39 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cadinha And Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.57% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 23,015 shares. 1,010 are held by Waters Parkerson And Communications Ltd Com. Shaker Investments Limited Liability Oh has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Victory Cap Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Westpac Bk reported 40,224 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Alyeska Invest Ltd Partnership holds 0.5% or 63,069 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Gemmer Asset Lc owns 83 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sandler Cap Mgmt reported 1.36% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Columbus Circle stated it has 105,297 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings.