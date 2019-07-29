As Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Rose, Caxton Associates LP Increased Stake by $997,626; Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Position in Sony (SNE) as Valuation Rose

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 53.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.39 million, up from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.8. About 1.63M shares traded or 4.23% up from the average. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 3.31% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 21/05/2018 – Sony Corporation of America will acquire all of about 60.2 percent interest from Mubadala for an acquisition price of approximately $1.9 billion; 03/04/2018 – Sony Music’s Spotify Stake Worth at Least $1.63 Billion; 31/03/2018 – It took Hitachi 23 years to return to record profits. Sony needed 20. Panasonic? The company is still working on it; 13/03/2018 – Sony Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 21/05/2018 – Sony Will Buy Mubadala Consortium’s Approximately 60% Equity Stake in EMI; 11/04/2018 – ‘Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle’ Becomes The Highest-Grossing Film In Sony Pictures History; 06/03/2018 KDDI and Sony invest in self-driving startup; 14/04/2018 – Sony to launch space business; 21/05/2018 – SONY FY 2020 GAMES AND NETWORK OP. GOAL 130B YEN TO 170B YEN; 20/05/2018 – New Sony CEO to Detail Shift Away From Gadgets in Mid-Term Plan

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 380.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 23,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 6,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 8.32 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 23/04/2018 – Chips: Morgan Stanley Defends View ‘Double Ordering’ Is a Big Risk — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD – ENTERED INTO A BINDING TERM SHEET WITH JB FINANCIAL IN RESPECT OF ITS SHAREHOLDINGS IN JB FINANCIAL AND BARTHOLOMEW ROBERTS PTY LTD; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley profit jumps 40 pct on trading boost; 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Cut 6.45 to A$10.30/Share by Morgan Stanley; 05/04/2018 – GOL AIRLINES GOL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $9.9; 13/03/2018 – Colm Kelleher to Speak at the Annual Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference; 18/04/2018 – Elevate Secures Growth Financing from Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Gorman Says U.S.-China Relations ‘Symbiotic’ (Video); 09/05/2018 – ADVENT INTERNATIONAL HIRED MORGAN STANLEY TO SELL ITS 30 PCT STAKE IN MILEAGE PROGRAM OF AIRLINE AVIANCA HOLDINGS; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 892,232 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $339.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 287,897 shares to 10,288 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 8,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,034 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).