As Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Declined, Tegean Capital Management Boosted Holding; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Share Price Declined, Arrow Financial Raised by $984,588 Its Position

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 244.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 14,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 21,024 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 6,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.02. About 8.34M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 225,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.66M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.34. About 6.40M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 26/04/2018 – SYNDICATED METALS LTD SMD.AX – DAVID MORGAN APPOINTED AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CEO; 15/05/2018 – SENVION SA SENG.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 10.30 FROM EUR 9.40; 30/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO: BANKS SHOULD FOCUS ON MARKET MAKING; 24/05/2018 – Actor Morgan Freeman accused of inappropriate behavior, harassment -CNN; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MITSUBISHI UFJ MORGAN STANLEY SECURITIES CO. LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A’; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY HIRES SEMICONDUCTOR HEAD FROM BANK OF AMERICA; 05/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: After $250 million Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 09/04/2018 – FIAT CHRYSLER FCHA.Ml : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 23 FROM EUR 22; 18/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Steele Creek 2016-1 $284.25m CLO Reset via MS; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Co Of Nevada reported 0.01% stake. 113,482 are held by Allstate. Soros Fund Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 518,462 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Mgmt stated it has 14,245 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Allen Investment Management Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 7,380 shares. Hilton Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei holds 470,321 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Arrow Fincl Corp owns 69,355 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring National Bank has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 1,000 shares. Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 203 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 887,945 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 12,549 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 433,365 shares. Live Your Vision Lc stated it has 838 shares. Huntington Retail Bank invested in 0.02% or 24,503 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. $1.80M worth of stock was bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. 15,000 shares were bought by Shearer Bob, worth $753,258. On Monday, June 10 KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10,000 shares. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock. $222,850 worth of stock was bought by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16.

