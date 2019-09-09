As Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Declined, Hennessy Advisors Has Upped Holding; Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Raised Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) Stake by $1.19 Million; Stock Price Rose

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 413.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 113,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 141,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 7.01M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 02/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 02/04/2018 – SANTOS – HARBOUR INDICATED THAT FUNDING FOR TRANSACTION IS TO BE PROVIDED IN FORM OF US$7.75BN OF DEBT UNDERWRITTEN BY J.P. MORGAN AND MORGAN STANLEY; 19/03/2018 – SWATCH GROUP AG UHR.S : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – Telstra Target Price Cut 12% to A$3/Share by Morgan Stanley; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Morgan Stanley loses co-head of consumer and retail investment banking; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Is Maintained at Underweight by Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CFO PRUZAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) by 76.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 12,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 29,685 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 16,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 1.44M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska lnstitutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q EPS $1.34; 10/04/2018 – Sunit Patel Joins Mercer as Chief Actuary, US Health; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 14/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 13/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Appoints James “Lee” Marsh to the Second Judicial Circuit Court; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 125,400 shares to 96,700 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Inc by 124,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 740,700 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,630 were reported by Wealthcare Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Smithfield Trust holds 0.02% or 3,667 shares. Ameritas Invest holds 0.08% or 41,901 shares in its portfolio. Becker Cap Management invested in 0.49% or 314,934 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And, a New York-based fund reported 5,544 shares. 437,139 are owned by Intl Grp Incorporated Inc. Roanoke Asset Mngmt accumulated 41,413 shares. M&R Mgmt owns 1,140 shares. Kistler has invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Kj Harrison Prtnrs holds 41,500 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.16% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.1% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc owns 7,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. E&G Advisors LP holds 9,900 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Clough Cap LP holds 0.67% or 181,400 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 2,274 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,712 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mu Invests Company Limited reported 66,000 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Llc reported 0% stake. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Everence Capital Management holds 0.3% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 18,311 shares. Ipswich Management reported 34,763 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.06% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 93,397 shares. Logan Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.45% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 77,879 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 618,535 shares. Guardian Trust has 0.91% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Smithfield Trust has 0.06% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 6,180 shares. 14 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 97,000 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34B and $523.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 28,472 shares to 50,913 shares, valued at $12.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) by 21,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,366 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP).