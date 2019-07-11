As Morgan Stanley (MS) Share Value Rose, Holder Epoch Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding by $87.36 Million; Swift Run Capital Management Increased Holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) as Share Value Rose

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 10,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,879 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 23,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $210.25. About 1.21M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado courts global food retailers with robot army; 16/05/2018 – Natgas demand outlook most attractive among fossil fuels – Goldman; 28/03/2018 – CGG GEPH.PA : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Total Assets Under Supervision $1.5 Trillion at 1Q End; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN BONUS GAP FOR INTERNATIONAL UNIT OF 72.2 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s long-time CEO Lloyd Blankfein may be preparing to leave; 12/04/2018 – Frank Chaparro: SCOOP: Goldman Sachs is on a hiring spree for the tech team at the heart of its new strategyThe firm is lookin; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN LIFTS FORECASTS AFTER U.S. SANCTIONS APPLIED TO RUSAL

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 32.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 2.08 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.29 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.10 million, down from 6.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $44.03. About 3.08M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Shalett Says Broader EM Is a Good Place to Invest (Video); 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS CHANGES TO MANAGEMENT BOARD END TOP LEADERSHIP UNCERTAINTY AND SIGNAL MANAGERIAL CONTINUITY; 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Roku on its surging video streaming platform growth; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley earnings: $1.45 a share, vs. $1.25 EPS expected; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Net $2.67B; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 26/04/2018 – FLEXIUM INTERCONNECT INC 6269.TW : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 19/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY BOOSTS 2018 NEWCASTLE COAL FORECAST 22% TO $91/T; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Raised to $13.00/Share From $11.00 by Morgan Stanley; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 2.7% of Big 5 Sporting

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lee Enterprises Announces Board and Corporate Governance Enhancements – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Vivendi criticizes Mediaset’s Dutch holding company plan – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Plans To Return A Record $8.3 Billion To Shareholders In The Next 12 Months – Forbes” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 9.02 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “#CryptoCorner: Goldman Sachs (NYSE: $GS) CEO Talks Interest in Crypto, Binance Speaking to Facebook (Nasdaq: $FB) About Libra Listing – InvestorIdeas.com” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Commentary: Is The U.S.-China Trade War Behind Bitcoin’s Latest Bull Run? – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Goldman Sachs (GS) to buyback $7 billion in stock, increased dividend from $0.85 to $1.25 per share – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Judgment Day Looms for Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google – Forbes” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank’s dealings with 1MDB part of broadened DoJ probe – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

