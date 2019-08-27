As Morgan Stanley (MS) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Cut Holding by $4.01 Million; As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Market Valuation Rose, Gideon Capital Advisors Raised Stake by $1.83 Million

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 88.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 95,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 12,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $506,000, down from 107,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $40.16. About 9.73M shares traded or 1.34% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Is Maintained at Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley; 25/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 09/04/2018 – BRAZOS MIDSTREAM TO SELL DELAWARE BASIN UNITS TO MORGAN STANLEY; 30/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY IS SAID TO BOOST JUNIOR BANKER PAY BY UP TO 25%; 22/03/2018 – CARBINE RESOURCES LTD – RESOLVED TO CEASE ALL PROJECT EXPENDITURE AND STOP ALL WORK ASSOCIATED WITH MOUNT MORGAN PROJECT, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 09/05/2018 – RAPID7 INC RPD.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $23; 19/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Investment Management Completes Acquisition Of Mesa West Capital, LLC; 12/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley stalks JBWere; WAM sets fund parameters; 16/05/2018 – Crude oil to hit $90 a barrel as diesel, jet fuel demand soars, Morgan Stanley predicts; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC IS SAID TO SELECT BOFA, GOLDMAN, MORGAN STANLEY

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 56.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 22,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 61,131 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12M, up from 39,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $90.83. About 1.50 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.23 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,300 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Covington Cap has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Whitnell And, a Illinois-based fund reported 17,900 shares. First Trust Advisors LP accumulated 750,089 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.18% or 816,294 shares. 800 are owned by Park Circle Communication. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 11.76 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt LP holds 259,578 shares. Moreover, Atria Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 21,767 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 3.63M shares in its portfolio. Parkside State Bank invested in 2,469 shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 22,000 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 18,491 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt reported 198,800 shares.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 59,635 shares to 122,638 shares, valued at $5.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novagold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Lc stated it has 11,948 shares. Indiana-based Indiana & Management Co has invested 0.26% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Renaissance Techs Lc invested in 4.97 million shares. The New York-based Nippon Life Investors Americas has invested 0.6% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Tarbox Family Office invested in 314 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 938,127 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.33% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Ltd stated it has 0.15% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). F&V Llc owns 1.89% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 39,590 shares. Qs Invsts Lc reported 225,185 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa has 0.06% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 10,886 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust accumulated 0.21% or 2,905 shares. Orrstown Fincl Services has invested 0.82% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 3,421 shares. 6.39 million were accumulated by Geode Cap Management Lc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 17,003 shares to 10,493 shares, valued at $927,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 19,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,027 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).