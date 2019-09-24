As Morgan Stanley (MS) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Boston Partners Cut Position by $6.04 Million; Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Forte Capital Trimmed by $1.12 Million Its Position

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 140,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 294,021 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.88M, down from 434,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $42.91. About 3.22M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY IS SAID TO MULL ADDING 80 STAFF IN PARIS: ECHOS; 10/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.8 – 15km N of Morgan Hill, CA; 22/03/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC DLPH.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – CCI’s Singapore-based executive director of light ends leaving; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Expense Efficiency Ratio 69%; 25/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S ZENTNER CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 07/03/2018 – MASMOVIL IBERCOM SA MASM.MC : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 160 FROM EUR 110; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY 1Q NET REV. $11.1B, EST. $10.36B; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Wealth Management Fee-Based Asset Flows $18.2B

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 5,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 85,248 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.87M, down from 90,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $218.92. About 14.07 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/05/2018 – Phone Reviews: Report: Apple Developing AR/VR Headset with 8K Resolution Per-eye Slated for 2020 According to a report by CNET,; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 04/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 10/03/2018 – Apple patented a keyboard that can’t be defeated by crumbs. Via @verge:; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $76.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 524,649 shares to 10.66M shares, valued at $297.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) by 43,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.79 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh reported 0.91% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Horrell Capital Mgmt owns 583 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 935 shares. Sta Wealth Lc holds 5,695 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.05% or 442,760 shares. Clough Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership has invested 1.84% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). First Personal Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Mirae Asset Global Invests Co Limited accumulated 680,229 shares or 0.2% of the stock. E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 9,000 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Adv has 0.4% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 39,011 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.1% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 224,596 shares. 189,900 are owned by Lockheed Martin Investment Management. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 7.28M shares or 0.85% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.1% or 3.68M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Llc owns 1,792 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.49% or 235,206 shares. Paradigm Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 6.84% or 93,822 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 16.62M shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 1.22% stake. 2.51M are owned by First Republic Invest Mgmt. Headinvest Ltd Com reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 180,271 were accumulated by Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc. Kingfisher Lc stated it has 3.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shine Inv Advisory Svcs holds 5,554 shares. Moreover, Alberta Investment Mngmt has 0.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 214,400 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Com reported 120,181 shares. Crestwood Advsr Grp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3.67% or 408,900 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc has 5.41% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 29,999 are held by Quadrant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $313.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,631 shares to 24,784 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).