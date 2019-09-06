As Morgan Stanley (MS) Share Value Declined, Eagle Capital Management Has Lifted by $3.70 Million Its Holding; Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Holder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Cut Its Stake

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 41.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 9,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 13,533 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $436,000, down from 23,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $782.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 15,528 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 88,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 15.36 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648.27M, up from 15.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $42.3. About 499,499 shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 2.7% of Big 5 Sporting; 12/05/2018 – Dear Sugars: Listen to `Dear Sugars’: Rage Is a Red Lesson – With Morgan Jerkins; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CUTS RUSSIA 2018 GDP GROWTH FORECAST TO 1.8%; 27/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley reveals 35% gap between male, female pay; 19/03/2018 – Certain Morgan Stanley Closed-End Funds Declare Quarterly Dividends; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 01/05/2018 – CHANGES ANNOUNCED IN MEMO TO MORGAN STANLEY STAFF; 13/03/2018 – Reality TV World: Exclusive: Morgan Ricke talks ‘Survivor: Ghost Island’ (Part 2); 17/05/2018 – SSP GROUP PLC SSPG.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 560P FROM 530P; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Net $2.67B

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W R Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 10,984 shares to 56,060 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,170 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Citigroup doubles down on credit cards even as US economy softens – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Novartis’ ofatumumab successful in late-stage MS studies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fin holds 0% or 225 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 835,249 shares. Harvey Cap Management has 1.9% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 93,540 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Com has invested 0.22% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc reported 809,828 shares stake. California-based Kcm Ltd has invested 0.14% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Bessemer Securities Ltd Llc invested in 19,250 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Washington Tru Com reported 14,952 shares stake. Advisory Net Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 5,520 shares in its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Inv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cetera Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 4,984 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Kempen Cap Management Nv holds 0.11% or 28,951 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 381,452 shares. 81,020 are held by Fiduciary.

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.15 million for 4.33 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 27,745 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management stated it has 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Olstein Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.98% or 185,000 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 24,731 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 43,596 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.02% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 57,758 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Moreover, Kornitzer Mgmt Ks has 0.01% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 12,608 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 184,644 are owned by Smith Graham Advsr L P. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 13,533 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 1.15% or 529,488 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Incorporated has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GBX – Let’s Discuss The Bull Case – Seeking Alpha” on April 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Greenbrier Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Greenbrier Cos. (GBX) Promotes EVP & COO Lorie Tekorius to President & COO Positions – StreetInsider.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Greenbrier Elevates Lorie Tekorius to President – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Lack Of Railcar Demand In Spotlight At Investor Conference – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.