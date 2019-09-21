As Morgan Stanley (MS) Share Value Declined, Ajo LP Boosted Stake by $108.17 Million; Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Market Valuation Declined While Sound Shore Management Upped Its Stake

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 14796.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 2.52 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 2.53M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.96 million, up from 17,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 9.38 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 18/04/2018 – CFRA’S LEON: ALL MAJOR BUSINESSES AT MS LOOK ‘VERY, VERY GOOD’; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 18/04/2018 – Elevate Secures Growth Financing from Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman hires Max Ritter from Morgan Stanley as head of LatAm M&A – Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S RUAIRI O’HEALAI SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN DUBLIN; 21/03/2018 – Airxcel LBO backed by US$540m in loans; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: GHANA DEBT/GDP MAY FALL 8PP IN 3 YRS: MORGAN STANLEY; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MITSUBISHI UFJ MORGAN STANLEY SECURITIES CO. LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A’; 08/05/2018 – ENDESA ELE.MC : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 20.20 EUROS FROM 20 EUROS

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 131.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 14,050 shares as the company's stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 24,750 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 5.38M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Co has 276,537 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.1% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 224,596 shares. M&R Mngmt holds 1,140 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Community Bankshares Of Raymore holds 0.11% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 6,540 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 75,332 shares. Fincl Management Professionals has 225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 6,932 shares. Allstate owns 149,750 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% or 3.68 million shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 422,181 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Flow Traders Us Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,757 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1.48 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Maltese Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 646,200 shares. Proshare Ltd Company accumulated 345,326 shares.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Stock exchange battle heats up in 2020 – Seeking Alpha" on September 20, 2019

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tower Intl (NYSE:TOWR) by 25,169 shares to 174,704 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen Nv by 68,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,335 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Deal of the Week: Hilcorp to buy all of BP's Alaska business in $5.6B deal – Houston Business Journal" on August 30, 2019

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 1.15M shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $61.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.60 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRKB).