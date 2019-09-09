As Morgan Stanley (MS) Share Value Declined, Affinity Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $2.73 Million; As Western Union Co/The (WU) Stock Rose, Ls Investment Advisors Upped by $962,892 Its Holding

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Western Union Co/The (WU) by 234.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 53,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 76,277 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 22,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Western Union Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 3.66 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 26.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 65,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 179,384 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, down from 244,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 7.01M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS SEE CROSS-BORDER OUTFLOWS AS MATERIALLY COMPLETED – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERECE; 26/03/2018 – Global Equity Offerings Rise 16% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 18/04/2018 – MUFG: PLAN TO HAVE NO IMPACT ON ALLIANCE WITH MORGAN STANLEY; 27/03/2018 – MARFRIG MAY BE CUT FROM IBOVESPA IN REBALANCING: MORGAN STANLEY; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: Strong 1Q Performance Across All Business Segments, Geographies; 28/03/2018 – FIREEYE INC FEYE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – Tracy Morgan Joined By Comedians, Actors, and Hollywood Execs for Comedy Show to Raise Funds for Brain Condition; 15/03/2018 – GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS: JP MORGAN SAYS MIFID UNBUNDLING COULD REDUCE RESEARCH REVENUE POOL BY ABOUT 30% FOR THE INDUSTRY WITH POTENTIAL DOWNSIDE RISK,; 07/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.97B for 8.64 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Novartis’ ofatumumab successful in late-stage MS studies – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan close to winning lead advisory role for Saudi Aramco IPO: source – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

More recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$19.41, Is It Time To Put The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union and TRUE North Simplify Tuition Payments – Financial Post” with publication date: September 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) by 52,809 shares to 17,721 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,959 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).