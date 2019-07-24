As Morgan Stanley (MS) Share Price Rose, Shell Asset Management Co Has Increased Holding by $3.15 Million; Tnb Financial Trimmed Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) as Stock Rose

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 5,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,894 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, down from 137,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $112.6. About 8.03 million shares traded or 17.00% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 77.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 74,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,816 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 96,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 7.84 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 31/05/2018 – Ambereen Choudhury: Breaking on @TheTerminal : @HSBC Picks Ex Morgan Stanley Veteran Jabre to Run M&A at Investment Bank with; 23/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Redeker Says the Euro Has Been the Anti-Dollar (Video); 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Sees Markets Having ‘Major Focus’ on Earnings (Video); 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY EQUITY SALES AND TRADING NET REVENUES OF $2.6 BLN INCREASED FROM $2.0 BLN A YEAR AGO; 07/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N CEO JAMES GORMAN SAYS ON CNBC THAT POTENTIAL TARIFFS ON STEEL AND ALUMINUM ARE A ‘BAD IDEA’, ‘NOT A FAN’; 09/05/2018 – CSR Dropped to Underweight from Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Francesca’s; 04/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Fires Broker Accused of Abuse — Barrons.com; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. 4,395 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $428,789 on Monday, February 4. Coombe Gary A sold $870,676 worth of stock. Grabowski Mary Theresa had sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81M. 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. 1,026 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $99,936 on Tuesday, February 5. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.56 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garde Capital reported 4,693 shares stake. Opus Incorporated invested 0.84% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Palladium Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Llc holds 0.57% or 17,853 shares. Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 164,151 shares. Blair William Il owns 0.42% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 654,638 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt owns 9,158 shares. Stillwater Investment Management Ltd stated it has 0.88% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 1.91M were reported by Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank. Winslow Asset Management has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Qci Asset Mngmt New York holds 2.14% or 209,264 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.49% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 77,538 were reported by Glenview Bankshares Trust Dept. Harbour Invest Management Ltd Liability Com reported 19,026 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Lc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 20,700 shares to 147,007 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spon Adr B by 14,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G stockâ€™s target price boosted by Goldman Sachs – Cincinnati Business Courier” on June 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Three Cincinnati companies made the prestigious Fortune Global 500 list – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Belgian Diaper Manufacturer Ontex Looks Cheap Compared To Peers: Acquisition Rumours Emerge – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 9,428 shares to 67,930 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 530,766 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 2.02M shares. 8,600 are held by Twin Focus Cap Limited Co. Shufro Rose Llc stated it has 7,300 shares. 95,243 were reported by Quantbot Tech L P. Lpl Fin Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 175,223 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 828,754 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Natl Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 3.63 million are held by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech Inc accumulated 305,178 shares. Baxter Bros invested in 48,190 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.24% or 12.61 million shares. 115,900 were reported by Intact Invest Management. Fort Washington Advisors Oh owns 0.3% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 639,780 shares. Boston Common Asset Ltd reported 1.2% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Commerce Limited accumulated 45,587 shares.