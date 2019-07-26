As Morgan Stanley (MS) Share Price Rose, Holder Tegean Capital Management Upped Holding; Oak Hill Advisors LP Stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Has Decreased by $5.29 Million as Market Value Rose

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $705.69M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.775. About 125,172 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 6.64% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 225,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.66 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 3.37 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 28/03/2018 – Advisory rankings rivalry Morgan Stanley leaps to top spot; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Price Target Raised to $172.00/Share From $168.00 by Morgan Stanley; 29/05/2018 – SAPERSTEIN SAYS MS IS INVESTING IN ULTRA-HIGH-NET WORTH CLIENTS; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork…; 12/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley stalks JBWere; WAM sets fund parameters; 29/05/2018 – UXIN LIMITED SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, J.P. MORGAN ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 19/03/2018 – ALUMINUM IS MORGAN STANLEY’S PREFERRED METAL AFTER PRICE FALL; 09/05/2018 – CSR Dropped to Underweight from Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley; 31/05/2018 – Cricket-Morgan expects tough challenge from ‘hungry’ Australia; 12/03/2018 – INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE INWT.Ml : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 6.10 FROM EUR 5.70

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Limited Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Utd Advisers Lc stated it has 19,913 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 1,500 shares. Sit Assocs stated it has 602,327 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 12,400 were reported by Cutter Commerce Brokerage. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 2.08 million shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Shufro Rose Limited Liability Company holds 159,000 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 1,825 shares. Raymond James And Associate accumulated 218,047 shares or 0% of the stock. City Of London Investment Mgmt Limited reported 934,941 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) or 51,343 shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) or 214,281 shares. Seabridge Inv Advisors Ltd holds 0% or 2,000 shares. Robinson Mgmt Ltd invested in 61,950 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

More notable recent Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "PPR – $.0240 August Dividend – Business Wire" on September 01, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Voya Prime Rate Trust: A Safe Way To Profit From Rising Interest Rates – Seeking Alpha" published on July 30, 2018. More interesting news about Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Marketplace Authors' Top Picks For 2019 – Seeking Alpha" published on January 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Investors rush out of senior loan funds – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31 billion and $63.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,031 were reported by Kcm Investment Ltd Llc. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Paw Corporation has invested 0.63% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 884 shares. Emory University invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Oh accumulated 5,435 shares. Junto Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.42M shares or 3.44% of its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability stated it has 175,223 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0.12% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Gateway Investment Advisers invested in 1.04 million shares or 0.39% of the stock. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.2% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ipg Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 5,450 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 156,390 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 3.63 million shares. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Liability owns 1.18% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 215,000 shares.