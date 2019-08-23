As Morgan Stanley (MS) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Salzhauer Michael Lowered Its Position; Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) Shareholder Lincluden Management LTD Has Cut Its Stake

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 13,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 50,474 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 63,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Terreno Realty Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 320,316 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 66.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 33,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 16,779 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708,000, down from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.27. About 7.98 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 02/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley admits Wednesday the firm was way off on its recently lowered iPhone sales forecasts; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: Next 3 months for Tesla are the ‘most critical’ in 6 years and it could go either way; 21/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. Receives Highest Rating from Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for Community Reinvestment; 20/03/2018 – RWE AG RWEG.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 22 FROM EUR 20.10; 26/04/2018 – SYNDICATED METALS LTD SMD.AX – DAVID MORGAN APPOINTED AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CEO; 30/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Is Said to Boost Junior Banker Pay as Much as 25%; 18/04/2018 – CFRA’S LEON: ALL MAJOR BUSINESSES AT MS LOOK ‘VERY, VERY GOOD’; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY COMMITS $250B TO LOW-CARBON SOLUTIONS BY 2030; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Shalett Says Broader EM Is a Good Place to Invest (Video)

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 63,980 shares to 140,870 shares, valued at $7.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 15,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

More notable recent Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Understanding Terreno From The Ground Up – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Queens, NY for $24.0 Million – Business Wire” published on February 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Santa Fe Springs, CA for $6.4 Million – Business Wire” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Announces New Stock Repurchase Program and Files Third Quarter 2018 Financial Statements – Business Wire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “STAG Industrial: The Agnostic Strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold TRNO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 3.56% more from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.25% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 931,030 shares. Northern has 1.34M shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 769,411 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 6,228 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advsr invested in 0% or 229 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma owns 58,416 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 347,057 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.03% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 133,352 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Com accumulated 7,177 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 31,821 shares. United Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,987 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 48,237 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO).

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 6,589 shares to 19,589 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Cap Llc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Bluemar Cap Limited Company invested in 1.66% or 113,258 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP stated it has 3.63 million shares. Advisory Alpha accumulated 19 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Advisory stated it has 130,826 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Yhb Advisors owns 46,686 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com holds 0.19% or 7.74 million shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank has invested 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Rampart Inv Ltd reported 0.06% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Boys Arnold And Comm holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 14,587 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 2,666 shares. The New York-based Epoch Investment Prtnrs has invested 0.79% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Jaffetilchin Prns Ltd Company holds 4,903 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 7,234 were accumulated by Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited. Mutual Of America Cap holds 285,411 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.25 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J’s ponesimod successful in late-stage MS study – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley hires Forbes from UBS as vice chairman – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Switch To Gas To Accelerate, Slashing U.S. Coal Demand – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.