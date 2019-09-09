As Morgan Stanley (MS) Share Price Declined, Holder Hennessy Advisors Lifted Its Position; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) Stake by $2.43 Million

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by 24.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 127,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 403,579 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 531,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Opus Bk Irvine Calif for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $773.61M market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 32,236 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 20.67% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) OPUS.ST – THE TRANSACTION IS FINANCED THROUGH EXISTING CASH; 05/04/2018 – Navigant Research Names Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Schneider Electric, and Opus One Solutions the Leading Microgrid; 22/05/2018 – Opus Bank: Argisht Minasyan Joins Opus as Senior Managing Director, Senior Client Manager; 23/04/2018 – Opus Bank Raises Dividend to 11c; 04/05/2018 – Opus Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 11; 11/05/2018 – Opus Group: Opus wins new concession in Chile; 17/04/2018 – Opus Bank Announces Appointment of Marsha Cameron to Its Board of Directors; 28/05/2018 – OPUS TO REDEEM ITS SENIOR UNSECURED FLOATING RATE BONDS, 2013/2018, IN ADVANCE OF THE FINAL MATURITY DATE; 15/05/2018 – Opus Bank Hires San Diego Market Leader; 25/04/2018 – Opus Group: Opus publishes its annual report for 2017

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 413.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 113,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 141,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $43.11. About 4.83M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 07/03/2018 – Wilfred Frost: CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: MORGAN STANLEY CHAIRMAN & CEO JAMES GORMAN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S WILFRED; 21/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC BLUE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $152; 18/03/2018 – Communicate Now: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 3.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 25/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL BSBR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Profit Surges to Record High (Video); 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley profit helped by ‘flattering factors’ that may not last -CFO; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.44% or 148,949 shares. Ima Wealth stated it has 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cetera Advisor Llc owns 0.02% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 17,760 shares. Idaho-based Caprock has invested 0.08% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Stoneridge Prtn Ltd Llc reported 19,424 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Essex Invest Management Co Ltd Liability holds 0.4% or 63,423 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 102 shares in its portfolio. Muhlenkamp Incorporated has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). First Republic Investment Mgmt owns 809,828 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 1.46 million shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 66,562 are owned by Meyer Handelman. Gradient Invests Limited Liability holds 0.47% or 173,513 shares. Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership has 0.18% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,050 shares to 230,350 shares, valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 447,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.25M shares, and cut its stake in Kearny Finl Corp Md.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 179,726 shares to 216,535 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc by 19,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).

Analysts await Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 44.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.25 per share. OPB’s profit will be $13.16M for 14.69 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Opus Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.