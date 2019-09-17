As Morgan Stanley (MS) Share Price Declined, Evercore Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Position by $8.09 Million; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Upped Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $1.42 Million; Valuation Rose

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 7,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 83,688 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.42M, up from 75,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $196.63. About 1.15M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – EC APPROVED A NEW INDICATION IN REPATHA; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 188,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.88M, up from 904,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $44.24. About 6.95 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 03/04/2018 – Messy Court Fights for JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – EU EQUITY STRATEGY: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS EUROPE LOOKING “INCREASINGLY ATTRACTIVE” ON ABSOLUTE VALUATIONS; 04/05/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC MGNS.L – TRADING UPDATE FOR PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO DATE; 07/03/2018 – BRITVIC PLC BVIC.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 21/03/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS – CIGNA HAS OBTAINED FULLY COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING, INC. AND BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ, LTD; 30/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO: U.S. DOLLAR LIKELY TO STRENGTHEN OVER TIME; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. LLC IS ACTING AS SOLE FINANCIAL ADVISOR & “PROVIDED A FAIRNESS OPINION” TO CIGNA BOARD; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY ENDS SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 25/05/2018 – Ally Financial at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $637.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 6,703 shares to 317,586 shares, valued at $27.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 8,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,062 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

