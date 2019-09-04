As Morgan Stanley (MS) Share Price Declined, Basswood Capital Management Increased Position by $1.13 Million; Boeing Co/The (BA) Shares Declined While Roanoke Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 26,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 366,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.45 million, up from 339,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $41.44. About 322,822 shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 01/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Names Clare Woodman as Head of European Business; 26/03/2018 – Global Equity Offerings Rise 16% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 25/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Rams’ Morgan Fox Suffers Torn ACL; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY SALES AND TRADING NET REVENUES OF $4.4 BLN INCREASED FROM $3.5 BLN A YEAR AGO; 06/04/2018 – Finance Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Holds Wall St. Investment Banking Crown: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – As Bond Traders Struggle to Bust 3%, Morgan Stanley Sees a Rally; 22/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Morgan Stanley to hire 80 in Paris after Brexit; 21/03/2018 – Cash Cow: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 17/04/2018 – REG-MORGAN STANLEY B.V Early Repurchase(s)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $356.51. About 221,356 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING 737 FLIES ON AVERAGE 30 MINS/DAY MORE THAN AIRBUS A320; 25/04/2018 – BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES LANDED $5B IN ORDERS IN 1Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – Brazil defense minister ‘certain’ of Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Lands JetSuite for Electric Plane’s Debut; 06/04/2018 – Boeing, American Airlines Sign Major Order for 47 787 Dreamliners; 13/04/2018 – Russia may stop exporting titanium to Boeing -RIA; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Says Case Could Trigger Largest-Ever WTO-Authorized Retaliatory Tariffs; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Hit by U.S.-China Tariff War in Boost to Airbus Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 24/05/2018 – New Boeing 777 will have folding wings

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New delays weigh on 737 MAX return – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bartlett And Company Ltd Liability Company has 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,519 shares. 3,376 were accumulated by Qci Asset Management Inc Ny. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 520,284 shares. Chilton Ltd Liability holds 3.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 229,115 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx, Texas-based fund reported 39,360 shares. Boothbay Fund Llc reported 636 shares. Westwood Mngmt Il owns 0.58% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,200 shares. Guardian Life Company Of America invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has invested 0.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation reported 0.65% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc stated it has 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pentwater Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ipg Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 1,345 shares. New York-based Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Optimum Advsrs holds 9,478 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 38.25 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 90,300 shares. 113,482 are owned by Allstate Corp. Excalibur Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.34% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 43,760 are owned by Texas Yale. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.2% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Sandy Spring Bancorp owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 1,068 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Inc has 0.18% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 8.04M shares. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Co holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 88,496 shares. Emory University reported 1.36% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 2.89% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Capital World holds 3.99M shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moreover, Gamco Inc Et Al has 0.23% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 699,319 shares. Kempen Cap Nv has 28,951 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.