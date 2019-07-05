As Morgan Stanley (MS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Insight 2811 Has Upped Its Holding; As F5 Networks (FFIV) Stock Declined, Riverhead Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 7,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,961 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 7,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 2.23 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct); 21/05/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 5.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 21/03/2018 – Cash Cow: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 13/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Outlines Strategy for `End of Easy’ in Markets; 13/03/2018 – EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA AKOb.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $24; 02/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Interprets Yield Inversion as ‘Troubling Sign’ (Video); 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley profit helped by ‘flattering factors’ that may not last -CFO; 21/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Strategy Challenge to Benefit 14 Nonprofit Organizations in U.S. and UK; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Gorman Says Fed Wants Normal Rate Environment (Video)

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 23,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,077 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.04 million, down from 157,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $147.06. About 97,977 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.04 EPS, up 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.02 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $120.60 million for 18.02 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 selling transactions for $3.53 million activity. SPRAGUE KARA LYNN also sold $112,449 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares. WHITE ANA MARIA had sold 2,303 shares worth $367,337. WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL sold $20,331 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Tuesday, February 12. $110,450 worth of stock was sold by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN on Tuesday, February 12. Pelzer Francis J. had sold 261 shares worth $41,630 on Friday, February 1. Locoh-Donou Francois sold $595,600 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 82,935 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 114 shares. Amp Capital reported 51,235 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.04% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 684,314 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Company reported 0.25% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Washington Capital holds 0.4% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 2,250 shares. Campbell Adviser Ltd Liability Co holds 1,570 shares. Glob Endowment Limited Partnership owns 1,930 shares. Natl Pension Ser reported 2,567 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Ltd Company holds 1,833 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 6,380 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel has invested 2.77% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company owns 722 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 35,207 shares to 271,119 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ltd Limited Liability Corp reported 1,081 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.45 million shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 25.89 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) invested in 5,276 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York-based Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 1.23% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Jpmorgan Chase And Com stated it has 44.14 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.19% or 1.71 million shares. White Pine Cap Limited Liability stated it has 17,500 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Tower Ltd Liability Com (Trc) owns 28,447 shares. Riggs Asset Managment has 203 shares. Buckingham Capital Mngmt Inc reported 239,721 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Moreover, Commonwealth Bancorp Of has 0.15% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 10.91M shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Sei Invests holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 470,321 shares. Gideon Capital holds 5,158 shares.