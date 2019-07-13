As Morgan Stanley (MS) Market Value Rose, Insight 2811 Raised Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Stake

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 7,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,961 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 7,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 8.98 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley doubles the number of start-ups in a program to develop women and multicultural entrepreneurs; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Pretax Profit Margin 31%; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork ||…; 21/04/2018 – DJ Morgan Group Holding Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGHL); 06/04/2018 – Sharenet: Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman pay up 20 pct in 2017; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 16/04/2018 – QingKe (QK365.com) Announced the Series C Equity Financing Led by A Fund Managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and cons; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IT ONLY EXPECTS CO TO ORGANICALLY GENERATE ABOUT $1.1 BLN FOR DEBT REDUCTION IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Non-Compensation Expenses $2.7B

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 59.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 583,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 394,706 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.55M, down from 978,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Muhlenkamp And holds 0.22% or 10,805 shares. Culbertson A N And Incorporated stated it has 0.12% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Stoneridge Inv Partners Ltd Liability reported 19,424 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated holds 0.04% or 20,975 shares in its portfolio. Geode Limited Liability invested 0.19% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Montag A Assoc owns 22,726 shares. Moreover, Essex Financial Service has 0.08% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 6,158 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 4.15 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Co holds 0.18% or 285,411 shares in its portfolio. 9,960 are owned by West Oak. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Liability has 38 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 3.63 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Kiltearn Partners Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 2.12 million shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. Amg Trust Bank stated it has 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Liability Corporation reported 31,000 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Palestra Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Peoples Financial Services Corp has 2.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 41,086 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Management holds 1.17 million shares. Hudson Bay Cap LP accumulated 69,554 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd holds 0.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 21,161 shares. Cincinnati Financial Corporation holds 932,950 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 2.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.55 million shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Co invested in 81,766 shares or 2.7% of the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 496,139 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt holds 13,800 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.92% or 8,541 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Company reported 4.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Registered Advisor accumulated 62,766 shares. Tt owns 122,170 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg reported 2.18 million shares.

