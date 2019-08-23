As Morgan Stanley (MS) Market Value Declined, Wellcome Trust LTD Lifted by $9.24 Million Its Position; Overlook Holdings LTD Trimmed Holding in Netease (NTES) as Stock Price Declined

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29 million, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $247.11. About 513,213 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 220,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 8.67 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.87M, up from 8.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.27. About 7.98M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – MUFG: PLAN TO HAVE NO IMPACT ON ALLIANCE WITH MORGAN STANLEY; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD: CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – Gorman hails ‘exceptional’ trading as Morgan Stanley posts record profits; 13/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PENN VIRGINIA CORP AS OF APRIL 4 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – QingKe (QK365.com) Announced the Series C Equity Financing Led by A Fund Managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and consumer sector focused PE firm Crescent Point; 17/05/2018 – O’HEALAI: MORGAN STANLEY IM TO OPEN OPERATION IN DUBLIN; 13/03/2018 – AKBANK AKBNK.IS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TL 12 FROM TL 11; 07/05/2018 – Jakarta Post: RI’s digital disruption will be short-lived: Morgan Stanley; 16/04/2018 – Renowned Entrepreneur And Business Leader Judge Graham Signs Exclusive Publishing Deal With Morgan James; Debut Book ‘SCALE with SPEED’ To Be Released This Spring; 21/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. Receives Highest Rating from Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for Community Reinvestment Initiatives

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

