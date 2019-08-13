As Morgan Stanley (MS) Market Value Declined, Wellcome Trust LTD Has Raised by $9.24 Million Its Stake; Cortland Associates Decreased Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Position by $494,832; Stock Value Rose

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 220,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 8.67M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.87M, up from 8.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 10.85M shares traded or 13.49% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 21/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. Receives Highest Rating from Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for Community Reinvestment; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Roku on its surging video streaming platform growth; 12/05/2018 – Dear Sugars: Listen to `Dear Sugars’: Rage Is a Red Lesson – With Morgan Jerkins; 02/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $237 FROM $233; 22/03/2018 – MOELIS HIRES MORGAN STANLEY’S THOMPSON FOR HEALTH-CARE DEALS; 25/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Global Rate Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 2.7% of Big 5 Sporting; 02/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley admits on Wednesday the firm was way off on its recently lowered iPhone sales forecasts; 26/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Morgan Freeman apologizes, denies accusations

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 39.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 4,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 7,391 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $769,000, down from 12,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.25. About 6.60 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.98 million activity.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 311,469 shares to 635,111 shares, valued at $33.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

