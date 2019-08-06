As Morgan Stanley (MS) Market Value Declined, Tdam Usa Upped Stake; Lincoln National (LNC) Shareholder James Investment Research Has Lowered Its Position by $1.21 Million

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corp (LNC) by 93.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 20,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 1,480 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87,000, down from 22,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Lincoln National Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $57.33. About 1.78M shares traded or 25.00% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 15,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 227,430 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.60 million, up from 211,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $41.29. About 8.22 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY: 95% INVESTORS WERE OVERWEIGHT RUB INTO SELL-OFF; 20/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Kelleher Can’t Wait for Electronic Bond Trading; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- APPOINTED MORGAN STANLEY & CO., J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD – UPDATES ON OFFER BY JOHN BRIDGEMAN LTD TO ACQUIRE PART OR ALL OF CO’S STAKE IN JB FINANCIAL GROUP PTY; 18/04/2018 – MUFG: PLAN TO HAVE NO IMPACT ON ALLIANCE WITH MORGAN STANLEY; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPROVING GROWTH PROSPECTS IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Wealth Management Fee-Based Asset Flows $18.2B; 16/03/2018 – GREENE KING PLC GNK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 640P FROM 610P

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,267 were accumulated by Cambridge Invest Advisors. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Renaissance Gp Limited Liability Co holds 9,140 shares. Evercore Wealth Management stated it has 1.23% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Texas Yale Capital Corporation holds 0.07% or 43,760 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Kings Point Cap has invested 0.06% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Qs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Natixis Advsrs L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 682,593 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh accumulated 5,950 shares. Natl Registered Invest Advisor Inc owns 23,698 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 7,979 shares. National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm owns 23,219 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Moody Bank & Trust Division invested in 0.22% or 186,087 shares. Arrow Finance invested in 69,355 shares or 0.68% of the stock.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 27,074 shares to 171,949 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,724 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bancorp/Puerto Rico (NYSE:FBP) by 63,820 shares to 164,361 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 10 (TLH) by 13,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Rh.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Diversified invested in 0.04% or 12,856 shares. Riverhead Ltd reported 0.24% stake. Ent Fincl Svcs holds 357 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 26,389 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Massachusetts-based Rampart Communication Lc has invested 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Plancorp Llc invested in 0.19% or 8,369 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 10,400 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gru Ltd has 0.09% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 339,289 shares. James Rech invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.3% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Allstate Corp invested in 0.07% or 45,966 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt accumulated 5,615 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 115,477 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $604,857 activity.