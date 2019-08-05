As Morgan Stanley (MS) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Bowling Portfolio Management Cut by $643,566 Its Stake; Advisors Preferred Lowered Its Waste Management (WM) Position by $821,219

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 15,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 81,599 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, down from 96,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.6. About 3.45M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 13/03/2018 – FLSMIDTH FLS.CO : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 407 FROM DKK 402; 02/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley admits on Wednesday the firm was way off on its recently lowered iPhone sales forecasts; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 14.9% AND RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY WAS 17.2% IN CURRENT QUARTER; 08/04/2018 – INDIA CONSUMER: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IT CONTINUES TO PREFER DISCRETIONARY CONSUMPTION CATEGORIES; 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 05/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Redeker Sees Japan as ‘Epic Safety Net’ to Italian Risk (Video); 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Cato; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY TRADING REVENUE $3,770 MLN VS $3,235 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PENN VIRGINIA CORP AS OF APRIL 4 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces New Commitment to Finance $250Bn in Low-Carbon Solutions by 2030

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 362,798 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.32 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 4,929 shares to 21,743 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm accumulated 0.24% or 23,219 shares. Lipe And Dalton stated it has 1.16% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 6,235 shares. Com Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.15% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Maltese Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 689,400 shares. Regent Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Johnson Inv Counsel Inc invested in 4,984 shares. Wellcome Tru (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru owns 5.92% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 8.67M shares. Sadoff Investment Mngmt Limited Company has 2.53% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 699,390 shares. E&G Advsrs Lp holds 0.18% or 9,900 shares in its portfolio. Bluemar Lc has 113,258 shares. Cullinan Assocs Inc holds 0.13% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 40,700 shares. Amalgamated National Bank owns 156,390 shares. F&V Management stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 89,435 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 25.26 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.