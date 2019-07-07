As Morgan Stanley (MS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Decreased Its Position by $310.93 Million; Smead Capital Management Has Lowered Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $720,982; Market Value Rose

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 9,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 311,209 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 320,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $87.79 lastly. It is down 36.11% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay Starbucks $7.15 bln in global coffee alliance; 07/05/2018 – Nestle pays $7.15bn in Starbucks marketing tie-up; 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks announces it will close all stores for racial-bias education on May 29; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Revenue Tops Estimates, Maintains Outlook; 18/04/2018 – Kevin Johnson’s response to the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks is an “instructive playbook” for other CEOs dealing with crisis; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS BEEN IN PHILADELPHIA IN PAST WEEK; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks has updated its guest policy to allow people to use its cafe and restrooms without making a purchase; 05/03/2018 ALBERTSONS COMPANIES – JIM DONALD IS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF STARBUCKS; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS LABOR COSTS ARE GOING UP

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 404.83M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08B, down from 412.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 6.15M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY QTRLY NON-COMPENSATION EXPENSES OF $2.7 BLN INCREASED FROM $2.5 BLN A YEAR AGO PRINCIPALLY ON HIGHER VOLUME DRIVEN EXPENSES; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 24/05/2018 – ITALY 10-YR GOVT BOND YIELD OVER 2.4 PCT COULD TRIGGER CONTAGION EFFECT VIA BANKS’ BTP HOLDINGS- MORGAN STANLEY; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CAP FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) – SHIRE; 09/05/2018 – PRADA SPA 1913.HK : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO HK$35.5 FROM HK$23.5; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – BARTOW MORGAN JR, CEO OF BRANDBANK, WILL JOIN RENASANT BANK’S BOARD; 25/04/2018 – MS pops up at Latitude; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Morgan Stanley loses co-head of consumer and retail investment banking

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. Another trade for 50,470 shares valued at $3.50 million was sold by Varma Vivek C. CULVER JOHN also sold $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 2,744 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 76,594 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 1,262 shares. Madrona Financial Services Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.69% or 8,469 shares. The Arizona-based Papp L Roy Associates has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Shell Asset Com has invested 0.38% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sonata Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 2.03M shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Westwood Management Il holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,000 shares. Culbertson A N & has 28,176 shares. Mairs & Pwr holds 0.01% or 9,775 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset accumulated 231,221 shares. Suncoast Equity has invested 3.13% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $75.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 30.07 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

