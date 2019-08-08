As Morgan Stanley Com New (MS) Stock Declined, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Increased by $312,984 Its Position; Fidus Invt (FDUS) Shareholder Stepstone Group LP Trimmed Its Holding

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (MS) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 7,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 122,866 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 115,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 3.71 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY INSTITUTIONAL SECURITIES NET REVENUE $6,100 MLN VS $5,152 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/03/2018 – Ex-UBS, Ex-Morgan Stanley Executives Also Nominated to Board; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Profit Surges to Record High (Video); 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley is getting more negative over the profitability of Tesla’s Model 3 electric car and its production issues; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Return on Avg Tangible Common Equity 17.2%; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Frank Morgan, #117129; 26/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley B.V. – Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Financial Year Ended 31; 13/04/2018 – Team ASEAN Storm Resilience Fund Aims to Help Communities Withstand Extreme Weather Events in Southeast Asia; Wins 2018 Morgan; 02/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $237 FROM $233

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $358.66M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.66. About 80,476 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,734 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Salzhauer Michael holds 16,779 shares. Compton Mngmt Inc Ri reported 47,290 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.18% or 2.16M shares. Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust owns 8.67 million shares. Massmutual Trust Comm Fsb Adv reported 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ci Investments has invested 0.5% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Incorporated reported 0.2% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Regent Ltd Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 80,440 shares. Loews Corporation holds 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 5,653 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 38 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,341 shares stake. First Midwest Natl Bank Division holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 23,071 shares. King Wealth reported 10,102 shares. Korea Investment accumulated 0.17% or 918,361 shares.

