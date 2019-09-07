As Morgan Stanley Co (MS) Share Price Declined, Umb Bank N A Has Upped Its Holding by $560,742; Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Secor Capital Advisors LP Increased Its Holding by $1.48 Million as Market Value Rose

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Co (MS) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 13,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 438,613 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.51 million, up from 425,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Morgan Stanley Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 6.86M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/05/2018 – NATERA INC NTRA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $15; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTED- PRIME VENTURES – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER FOR THE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING OF TAKEAWAY.COM NV SHARES(CORRECTS; 04/05/2018 – Morgan Sindall Sees 2018 Ahead of Expectations on Fit-Out Unit Strength; 10/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD – DEAL FOR $67.16 MLN IN CASH; 27/03/2018 – EU EQUITY STRATEGY: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS CYCLICALS ARE VULNERABLE TO SLOWDOWN IN GROWTH MOMENTUM, THEIR AVERAGE RELATIVE VALUATIONS REMAIN ELEVATED; 05/03/2018 – Todd Johnson: Exclusive: After $250 million @Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 15/03/2018 – FIRSTRAND LTD FSRJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 76 RAND FROM 72 RAND; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Morgan to captain World Xl against West lndies in T20 fundraiser; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO F.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 03/04/2018 – RALPH MORGAN, CO-FOUNDER OF ORGANA BRANDS, REPORTS DEPARTURE

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 417.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 28,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 34,712 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 6,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 2.86 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC)

More news for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” and published on August 08, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Limited stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Pinnacle Associate holds 179,053 shares. Acg Wealth holds 26,312 shares. 6,866 are owned by Colony Gp Limited. Cetera Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 1,487 shares. Moreover, Factory Mutual Insurance Co has 0.61% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Sol Capital Mgmt owns 6,600 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 2,209 are held by Sun Life Fincl. Raymond James Tru Na, a Florida-based fund reported 15,504 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 108,440 shares. Caprock Grp reported 10,053 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd holds 0.44% or 148,949 shares. Maverick Cap owns 0.09% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 160,320 shares. Gam Hldg Ag reported 0.04% stake.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4,396 shares to 184,935 shares, valued at $30.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 42,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,050 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Judging Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest Mngmt holds 0.05% or 112,172 shares in its portfolio. 961,972 were reported by Pictet Asset Management Limited. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 661,306 shares. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Everence Capital Management Inc stated it has 7,940 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank owns 472 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cortland Associates Mo stated it has 5.45% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 277,263 shares. Piedmont Invest holds 32,865 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Brookstone Cap has 6,865 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,287 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs, Arizona-based fund reported 150 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 42,500 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 0% or 1,233 shares. 6,252 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.