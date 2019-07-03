As Moog (MOG.A) Valuation Were Volatile, Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Lifted Position; Castine Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) as Share Value Declined

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Moog Inc (MOG.A) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 27,775 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 111,817 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, up from 84,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Moog Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 36,937 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 2.06% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – QTRLY GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $.39; 08/03/2018 – Extensive New Campaign Reminds Auto Service Professionals, ‘If it’s Not in a MOOG® Box, it’s Not MOOG’; 27/04/2018 – Moog to Wind Down Activities in Wind Pitch Control Business by Year-End; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $170 MILLION; 27/04/2018 – MOOG 2Q EPS 39C, EST. $1.06; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS $0.20; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 2018 EPS $2.67; 27/04/2018 – Moog 2Q Adj EPS $1.16; 09/03/2018 – Moog Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC QTRLY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATIONS OF $1.16

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 90,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 282,445 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, down from 373,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $527.86M market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.74. About 14,256 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 6.60% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold FBMS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.41 million shares or 7.58% more from 8.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mendon Capital Advisors reported 516,865 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 57,216 shares. Kennedy Capital holds 21,369 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 0% stake. Dorsey Wright & Assoc has 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 228 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Manufacturers Life The holds 0.02% or 514,936 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) or 11,035 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 2,590 shares stake. Citigroup invested in 2,967 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Pcl holds 2,755 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Endeavour Cap Advsrs Inc reported 71,198 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 190,095 shares. 570,030 are owned by Jacobs Asset Limited Liability Corporation.

Analysts await The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.62 per share. FBMS’s profit will be $11.51M for 11.47 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.35% EPS growth.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 14,803 shares to 127,965 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (NASDAQ:FBSS) by 31,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Pcsb Finl Corp.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (NYSE:GTY) by 34,635 shares to 198,626 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 36,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,701 shares, and cut its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc.