As Moog (MOG.A) Share Value Were Volatile, Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Lowered Its Position; Crescent Park Management LP Increased Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA)

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Moog Inc (MOG.A) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 35,551 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 569,499 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.31 million, down from 605,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Moog Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $81.71. About 84,879 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 27/04/2018 – Moog Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.69B; 27/04/2018 – MOOG 2Q EPS 39C, EST. $1.06; 15/03/2018 – MOOG BEGINS CASH DIV OF 25C/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Moog Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOG.A); 05/03/2018 Sight-Restoring Cataract Surgeries for the Underserved of Karnataka, HelpMeSee and Moog Motion Controls Join Efforts to Support; 09/03/2018 – Moog Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS $0.20; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC QTRLY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATIONS OF $1.16; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – QTRLY GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $.39; 15/03/2018 – Moog Initiates Cash Dividend

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 308,481 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.70 million, up from 286,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $118.96. About 1.29M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018

Crescent Park Management Lp, which manages about $466.84M and $549.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 88,000 shares to 69,301 shares, valued at $19.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 187,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 845,237 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate owns 24,916 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 4,187 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Management accumulated 123,181 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 114,371 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 10,400 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Narwhal Capital Management has 0.2% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 7,061 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Com invested in 0.2% or 25,936 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 3,144 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 38,079 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt owns 5,950 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Com accumulated 0.18% or 193,912 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors stated it has 20,000 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 0% or 1,079 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.1% or 175,796 shares. Pension Serv, Korea-based fund reported 355,341 shares.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $22.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 20,132 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $185.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).