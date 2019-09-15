As Moodys (MCO) Valuation Rose, Windacre Partnership Lifted Stake; Parthenon Has Boosted Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $558,138

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 88,845 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.65M, up from 83,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $109.67. About 6.34M shares traded or 40.83% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 150,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320.70M, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $212.28. About 645,663 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Steele Creek Clo 2014-1R, Ltd; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Kansas City’s (MO) Taxable Special Obligation Bonds, Series 2018a; 12/03/2018 – CINEMARK’S RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Corporate Family Rating Of Corpovael (Cadu) For Business Reasons; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa3 Rating On Aero Miami Fx, Llc; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. (BOLIVIA)´S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CURRENT U.S. SANCTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA CONTAIN RESTRICTIONS THAT MAKE IT IMPOSSIBLE FOR THE COUNTRY TO REFINANCE; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Definitive Rating To Honda Finance’s 5th Auto Credit Abs; 12/04/2018 – TIMES CHINA’S CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRAD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 531,932 are held by Davenport Com Limited Com. Needham Inv Management Limited Liability Com holds 1.73% or 53,906 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 0.34% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 229,006 shares. Verition Fund Lc has invested 0.2% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Intll Invsts has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Northstar Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 96,852 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Northpointe Cap Lc holds 0.41% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 13,376 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Management Incorporated invested in 5,027 shares. Arrow holds 0.36% or 16,994 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 2,146 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Llp owns 67,059 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 3,158 shares. Sweden-based Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset Management has invested 1.75% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 80 shares.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $466.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,157 shares to 161,326 shares, valued at $17.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

