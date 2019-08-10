As Moodys (MCO) Valuation Rose, Windacre Partnership Decreased Its Position by $22.82 Million; Cypress Capital Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lowered by $2.40 Million

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 20,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 176,858 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86 million, down from 197,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comgest Invsts Sas holds 1.04 million shares or 2.68% of its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt has invested 3.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Community Tru & Invest Company holds 4.33% or 297,931 shares. Epoch Investment owns 3.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7.48M shares. Baldwin Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 28,452 shares. Allen Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1.39M shares for 5.13% of their portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt LP holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.13M shares. Texas Yale Corporation holds 103,398 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Boyar Asset Incorporated reported 77,424 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 14,195 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv reported 7.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Fin In reported 24,461 shares. Chase Investment Counsel invested in 2.7% or 44,506 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc invested in 2.26% or 43,665 shares. Lakeview Cap Lc stated it has 23,921 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class A by 1,644 shares to 7,343 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 4,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

