As Moody’s (MCO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Lowered Its Stake; Guild Investment Management Lowered Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.74 Million

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 77.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 1,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98,000, down from 2,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $202.61. About 268,097 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Gsk’s A2 Rating; Stable Outlook; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Sears’ Probability Of Default Rating At Ca-PD, Appends With Ld Designation; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes Of Comm 2007-FL14; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $235.5 Million Of Alt-A Rmbs Issued In 2004; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Acacia Cre Cdo 1, Ltd; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Halyard Health’s Cfr To B1; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Commercial Barge Line’s Senior Secured To Caa2 And Cfr To Caa1; Outlook Remains Negative; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO MARSHFIELD, Wl’S SEWER REVENUE BONDS; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS GREATER CLARITY ON POST-BREXIT TRANSITION ARRANGEMENTS IS CREDIT POSITIVE FOR A BROAD RANGE OF UK ISSUERS; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Oregon Hcsd Mrb 2018 Series A, And Aa2/Vmig1 To 2018 Series B Bonds; Outlook Stable

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Net $13.82B; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Prolific Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo departs KGI Securities, likely to focus on companies other than Apple; 29/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Act; 27/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: At Tuesday’s Apple event in Chicago, the iPad strikes back; 14/03/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple might give Siri a total makeover; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 10/05/2018 – ? Apple scraps Irish data […]; 24/04/2018 – Apple to pay €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.83 million for 26.11 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25,255 shares to 931,762 shares, valued at $67.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 13,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

