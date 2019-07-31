As Moody’s (MCO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake by $443,700; Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Trimmed Autodesk (ADSK) Stake by $403,465 as Stock Value Rose

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Moody’s Corporation (MCO) by 60.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295,000, down from 4,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Moody’s Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.98% or $12.1 during the last trading session, reaching $214.34. About 2.01 million shares traded or 137.94% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One And Affirms Three Classes Of Ccrf 2007-MF1; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To The Seven Classes Of Refinancing Notes To Be Issued By Bluemountain Eur Clo 2016-1 Designated Activity Company; 28/03/2018 – This is a ‘critical time’ for Tesla, says Moody’s analyst who caused its bonds and stock to drop; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Enhanced Rating To Bourbon County School District, Ky’s Lease Revenue Bonds; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades To A2 Washington County Isd 30 (Bartlesville), Ok Goult; Removes Negative Outlook; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 UND/AA1 ENH TO MARYSVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS, Ml’S GO BONDS; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Boston Wtr & Swr Comm.’s (MA) Gen. Rev. Bonds 2018 Ser. A; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes The Outlook On Wind Tre’s B1 Ratings To Stable From Positive; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To One Class Of Notes To Be Issued By Loancore 2018-CRE1 Issuer, Ltd; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Enhanced Rating To Garrard County School District, Ky’s Lease Revenue Bonds

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 2,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,360 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, down from 35,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $156.17. About 1.41 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (100=1 Clas by 100 shares to 600 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mar Vista Inv Partners has 2.27% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Riverhead Capital Management Lc holds 6,477 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,132 shares. Destination Wealth reported 6 shares stake. Ingalls Snyder Limited Company accumulated 4,786 shares. Select Equity Grp Inc LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 342,809 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Maple Mgmt reported 0.06% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Raymond James Financial Ser Inc has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.15% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). The Maryland-based Df Dent Com has invested 2.93% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd invested in 0.12% or 43,041 shares. Westpac Bk Corp holds 13,474 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 4.58 million shares stake. Manor Road Cap Prns Ltd Company stated it has 110,000 shares or 3.47% of all its holdings.

