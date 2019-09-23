As Moodys (MCO) Valuation Rose, Holder Sandler Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $2.39 Million; As Cerner (CERN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Nuance Investments Lowered Stake

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 12,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 59,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.68 million, down from 72,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $213.5. About 329,218 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pierre, Sd’s Sewer Revenue Bonds To A2; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Floater & Aa1 To Residual Certificates, Series 2018-XL0064; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Papillion, Ne’s Go Rating To Aa1; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)Baa2 (sf) To Sprint Corp.’s Second Notes Issuance From Existing Spectrum License Securitization Program; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns ‘ba1/Aaa.Br’ Ratings To Cpfl Geracao’s Proposed Issuance Of Debentures; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cores’s Rating To Baa2; Stable Outlook; 09/05/2018 – CALFRAC RAISED TO B2 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Metlife’s Preferred Stock At Baa2(hyb); Stable Outlook; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES AQUARION CO. TO Baa2 FROM Baa3; OTLK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 to Fond du Lac County, Wl GO Notes

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 85.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 829,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 136,735 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.02M, down from 966,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $68.73. About 688,597 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 89,174 shares to 143,450 shares, valued at $12.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 280,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 640,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Plc (Put) (NYSE:BCS).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Why a flurry of tech job growth in Charlotte could propel changes in incentives, recruiting – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Moody’s Names DK Bartley as Head of Diversity & Inclusion – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Great Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Through the Next Recession – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 5 Stocks Have Made Buffett $23 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PenSam Selects Moody’s Analytics Economic Scenario Generator to Support New Risk Modeling Framework – Business Wire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap accumulated 61,594 shares. Hills Natl Bank And Tru Company reported 1,470 shares. Bamco New York has 1,062 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Advisors Inc reported 0.11% stake. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 9,013 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Pettee Investors Inc holds 0.15% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 1,246 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 293,265 shares. Regent Management Lc has invested 0.14% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moreover, Asset Mngmt One Communications Limited has 0.12% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 121,051 shares. Central Bancorporation Tru has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il reported 2,550 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Communication Ltd Company stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Gemmer Asset Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Raymond James Financial Services Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.72M for 27.09 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 139,531 shares to 543,425 shares, valued at $37.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 993,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.04% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Mirae Asset Glob Communications invested in 102,340 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Washington Tru stated it has 283,803 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Company holds 125,863 shares. The California-based Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Martin Incorporated Tn holds 1.55% or 70,707 shares. Stifel Corporation has invested 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Prentiss Smith And Co reported 4.95% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Fiduciary has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Regions Corporation invested in 0% or 2,890 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,908 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advent Corp Ma reported 652,082 shares. Crestwood Advisors Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 5,700 shares. Cap Investment Svcs Of America holds 227,501 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.85 million for 29.12 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Cerner Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CERN) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cerner Executive Jeff Townsend Announces Retirement Nasdaq:CERN – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cerner begins layoffs that will affect hundreds of employees – Kansas City Business Journal” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Expect 10% Upside For The Holdings of USMF – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SYNH or CERN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.