As Moodys (MCO) Valuation Rose, Holder East Coast Asset Management Upped Its Position; Metlife (MET) Stake Boosted by Hap Trading Llc

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 1,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.29 million, up from 126,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $198.05. About 506,113 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 09/05/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Moody’s Corporation Investors (MCO); 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Harvest Operations’ Notes Guaranteed By Knoc; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Ohio’s $85m Lease-Appropriation Bonds, Ser. 2018a; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – BACARDI CREDIT-RATING CUT TO JUNK BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time B3 Cfr To Great Dane Merger Sub/Commercehub; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To City Of Mesquite’s, Tx W&S Revenue Bonds; 16/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL RAISED TO Caa1 FROM Caa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STBL; 04/05/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To $800 Mln Of West Virginia GO State Road Bonds Ser. 2018A&B; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Corporate Family Rating To Unimin Corporation

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 525.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 65,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,560 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.38. About 3.15 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart(R) Fincl Wellness; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE REACHES $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT ORIGINATION IN 2017; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 Billion in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net Investment Income $4.2B; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Metlife’s Preferred Stock At Baa2(hyb); Stable Outlook; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s PNB revives plan to list life cover arm – Economic Times; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart® Financial Wellness; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bancorp Trust Comm holds 0.04% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Btim Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 3,705 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.21% or 470,434 shares. Tradewinds Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Glenmede Com Na owns 8,825 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Ww Mkts has 0.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 22,004 shares. Moreover, Cantillon Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.2% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 25,024 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 422,689 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Walter & Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv reported 0.13% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Park Avenue Limited Co holds 1,121 shares. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Co owns 24,796 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Altarock Partners Lc invested 19.45% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Lord Abbett Lc has invested 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh (Call) by 175,600 shares to 62,000 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (TLT) by 3.03M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 611,800 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).